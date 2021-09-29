OSWEGO — The soon-to-be Lock 7 Apartments is adding another towering residential facility to Oswego’s skyline, but despite the tangible progress in recent months, officials anticipate a slight delay in the development’s completion.
Rochester-based DePaul Properties, the sponsor of the $27 million development at the corner of East Utica and East First streets, and its contractors made considerable progress throughout the summer, but officials said material delays could push back the initial May completion. DePaul Vice President Gillian Conde said industry-wide, COVID-related supply delays are to blame for the delay, but noted the developer is “excited and look(s) forward” to offering the new housing option in the Port City.
Conde said “extensive” work was done in recent months to “reinforce” the building for the parking garage under the facility. She said Rochester-based construction Christa Construction, the main contractors for the project, have “made good progress” on the building’s exterior shell.
Currently, contractors are working on the masonry on the building’s northwest side and exterior windows are slated to go up in the coming weeks, Conde said.
The Lock 7 project — named for the neighboring portion of the Oswego Canal — is a four-story structure with a combination of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Once complete, the units will be offered to individuals with a roughly $31,100 annual income or lower, with income guidelines increasing to $44,450 for a family of four.
Vacant for more than two decades, DePaul, which has developed and operates a dozen affordable housing facilities across the state, acquired the 2.1-acre parcel in September 2020.The corner lot is build on the previous home of the Breneman Co. fabric and window shade factory for more than a century before its 1981 closing and demolition in the late 1990s.
As part of the housing project, DePaul personnel plans to allocate 20 apartments to individuals or families with special needs and another 20 apartments to seniors. The remaining 40 apartments will be allotted to seniors and veterans.
For more information on the project visit www.depaul.org.
