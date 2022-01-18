OSWEGO — The city of Oswego put “Code Blue” into effect this past weekend as temperatures dropped to zero degrees and lower.
“Code Blue” is an emergency measure taken to provide a safe, warm shelter for residents during periods of extremely cold temperatures. The Port City’s “Code Blue” shelter is located at Victory Transformation at its 225 W. First St. location, according to Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
Barlow said the site has 18 beds and will operate from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily. The shelter will remain open until nighttime temperatures stay above 35 degrees on a “regular basis,” or at the end of April, generally, he said.
“We will keep the warming shelter open for the duration of winter,” the mayor said.
Angela Livingston, assistant director of Victory Transformation, said people who come to the shelter are initially met by a Victory official and asked a few questions regarding their health and condition. After that, people can use one of the beds available and are given “everything they need.” This includes snacks, food, laundry services, coffee and more, she said.
The assistant director stressed that while many of these amenities make the overnight shelter accommodating, their goal is not to provide an “all-exclusive weekend getaway” for people seeking help, but instead introduce them to programs and help them better their lives.
“Everybody that is at the warming shelter is brought to Victory and has all of these different programs laid out in front of them. (Our goal) is to help you help yourself, but it starts with making sure people don’t freeze to death,” Livingston said.
In addition to the West First Street location, Victory Transformation operates a 12,500 square-foot facility at the former Valehaven Home for Adults building located at 24 E. Oneida St. At that location, Victory offers a variety of programs to residents including some that can help them get a car, a job, assistance recovering from addiction issues and more, Livingston said.
The “Code Blue” was put into place in consideration of the low temperatures this past weekend. On Saturday, temperatures dipped below zero.
Barlow said this shelter is the only one offered in the city at this time. There are no plans to open additional shelters in the city because the current one “generally doesn’t ever exceed capacity.”
