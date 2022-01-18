OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department will cease to operate contact tracing services for residents, following an announcement last week from state officials that made contact tracing an optional measure for counties across New York.
New York’s Acting Health Commissioner, Mary T. Bassett, said last week the decision to abandon statewide contact tracing efforts stems from a high-volume of positive COVID-19 cases. Bassett noted Omicron is the dominant variant among most COVID-19 cases in New York, which disrupts traditional contact tracing efforts due to its high contagion rate and short incubation period.
“Many more people are being tested now,” Bassett said. “The result is a very large number of people who have tested positive and a very short window for intervention to disrupt the chain of transmission. For all these reasons … we are moving to more self-management when a person has tested positive or has been exposed to someone who tested positive.”
The change in COVID-19 management guidance now directs individuals to follow quarantining and isolation protocols devised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The state launched a website last Wednesday with protocols and guidelines to follow for individuals who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms or those who have been in contact with someone who may exhibit symptoms.
For more information, these guidelines can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/new-york-state-contact-tracing
In doing away with the previous “active outreach” approach from the state, where individuals exposed to COVID-19 or those who have tested positive received phone calls from contact tracers, county health departments will instead focus on “what we know works.”
“We are in constant communication with NYSDOH regarding what the landscape looks like at the local level — where Omicron is the dominant variant and things are changing so quickly,” New York State Association of County Health Officials (NYSACHO) Executive Director Sarah Ravenhall told The Palladium-Times. “We are looking at where we can put our limited resources to be most effective, and that is really in vaccination and boosting. We know that works and being fully vaccinated prevents severe illness and death.”
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang noted the county will stop calling residents for contact tracing, but will continue to work with schools on case identification.
“We are still going to work with (county schools) and prioritize school-related cases,” he said. “For the general public, we are stopping contact tracing, but we will keep working with schools on contact tracing to keep schools open.”
Huang labeled the former contact tracing efforts as “not effective.”
“Cases are so high-volume right now, and case identification and contact tracing operations cannot keep up with the case increase,” he said. “We are not even finished with the first wave of contact tracing cases and then a second surge of cases comes up. This process was just not effective.”
The public health director noted at one point that Oswego County Health Department contact tracers could see close to 300 contact tracing cases a day.
“Understandably, this is a small health department,” Huang said. “We have limited resources and we cannot efficiently process this influx of cases.”
Despite the change, Huang said the department will not stop working on recording exposures to COVID-19 and positive COVID-19 test results.
The public health director encouraged residents to self-report these two occurrences on the Oswego County Health Department website. For residents who are unable to access the internet, Huang encouraged residents to call 315-349-3330 from Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Saturday’s and Sunday’s from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Ravenhall encouraged residents to follow now-commonplace health and safety guidelines to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“We all need to think about personal accountability,” she said. “We need to continue doing the things we know work well; wear your well fitting mask, wash your hands, and stay home when you are sick. If we continue doing this we’ll get ourselves out of this pandemic.”
