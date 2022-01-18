NEW HAVEN — Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to three people after a fire Sunday located at 786 County Route 35 in the town of New Haven in Oswego County.
At 1:53 p.m. on Sunday, a call was received to 911 dispatchers to report a garage fire on the property. The fire was roughly 10 to 20 feet from the house and tore through the entirety of the structure. The origin of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation.
New Haven, Palermo, Mexico, Volney, Scriba, Sandy Creek, Parish, Hastings, Brewerton, Minetto and Novelis fire departments battled the blaze, with McFee Ambulance also on scene. The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.
The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to three adults. Volunteers also offered health services and emotional support. A GoFundMe page is in place to aid the family with expenses.
