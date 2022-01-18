FULTON — The CNY Community Arts Center presents its 11th annual Family Fun Snow Day on Saturday, Jan. 29, with games, food and a movie.
From 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. the whole family can go to the CNY Community Arts Center at 121 Cayuga St. in Fulton to play games, have lunch and settle in for a winter-themed family movie, “Jack Frost,” starring Michael Keaton and Kelly Preston.
Nancy Fox, founder and executive director of CNY Community Arts Center, said this is an opportunity for some of the different agencies in town, whether it’s the library or the Parks and Recreation Department, to come and host a game for the kids who win prize tickets they can redeem at the prize booth.
“(It’s) just an opportunity for people to come to a nice warm place, play some games, win some prizes and see a movie,” Fox said.
The $15 admission includes 10 game tickets, lunch and the movie. Additional game tickets may be purchased. Games will be held from opening until 2:30 p.m., and lunch from noon until 1:30 p.m. with the movie beginning at 2:30 p.m..
Fox also said “Paint Classes with Monique” are beginning on Monday, Jan. 20, for children 7 years old and up. If interested, the instructor can be reached for registration by emailing Moniiqueharrison377@gmail.com, or by texting her at 315-380-8949. There is a fee for the class.
Fox said the new CNY Community Arts Center building was founded in 2018 by a grass roots group who purchased a vacant downtown Fulton building. With a ton of community and corporate support, the organization completed a $400,000 renovation to make it all possible.
“Because of the community, corporate and banks’ support, they made this space possible,” Fox said.
Fox said the arts center opened in 2019 and promptly had to shut down in 2020, much to her disappointment.
“We’re still trying to work ourselves back,” she said. “Until the pandemic finally settles down people will be able to fully enjoy the arts center. We are just anxious for people to come out and experience the arts center as we crave your support.”
Fox mentioned they do summer art camps for kids, and theatrical productions all year long. They just finished a show entitled, “Elf, The Musical.”
And now they have the movie theater.
“We also have the Arts Market in the summertime,” Fox said. “We’re going to do a ‘comic night’ and a knitting class. As I said before, we have something for everyone.”
For more information check out the arts center’s website, visit its Facebook page or contact the center at 315-598-2787.
