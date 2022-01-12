OSWEGO — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow will deliver the 2022 State of the City Address from city hall at 8 p.m.
The State of the City is anticipated to be 30 minutes long, according to a press release from the mayor's office.
While the event is closed to the public, the address can be accessed either on the Oswego City School District's television station (cable channel 16, "WBUC"), the "Mayor Billy Barlow" Facebook page, or the City of Oswego YouTube channel.
Barlow said the address will contain 10 announcements regarding "different projects and initiatives the administration hopes to accomplish in 2022."
"I look forward to speaking to the citizens of Oswego during the annual State of the City Address and will outline our aggressive and comprehensive agenda we have ready to go for 2022," Barlow said.
