OSWEGO — As Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow steps into his seventh year leading the Port City, his administration’s agenda is already packed.
During Barlow’s seventh State of the City Address to the community on Wednesday, the Port City chief executive outlined the “aggressive and comprehensive” course for the city, detailing roughly 10 announcements carrying an array of projects to supplement millions of dollars in investments done in recent years.
“The history books will show these last several years to be among the most productive and successful period in our city’s history,” Barlow told the community Wednesday evening. “We will build on our progress by continuing to do what works, leveraging investment, concentrating resources to better serve our constituents, and capitalizing on natural assets, in our case, Lake Ontario.”
Throughout 2022, Barlow said city leaders would eye several beloved community areas and either further add onto, or reimagine them into community-focused hubs. The areas stretch the entirety of the city and include Sheldon Beach (also known as Flat Rock behind SUNY Oswego), Breitbeck Park, and the East Linear Riverwalk, to name a few.
At Sheldon Beach, Barlow said the city would try to “replicate the success” of the east side’s Lakeside Park constructed in 2019, adding a stabilized parking lot and adding a venue for community gatherings. At Breitbeck Park the city will add a new state-of-the-art exercise area, completing all the renovations the mayor said he had planned for the park during his administration. The East Lake Riverwalk will be equipped with a new 5,000-square-foot skate park costing roughly $400,000.
Additional initiatives coming to the city in 2022 include further development of the Oswego Police Department to include more female officers, a new police task force dedicated to the growing local drug problem, a city wide conversion to LED streetlights, seven new electric car charging stations, another “shop small” initiative addressing food delivery charges through locally focused service FoodFetched, more downtown block parties and the upcoming Sunset Tiki Tours at Wright’s Landing Marina.
During the address Barlow also highlighted the city’s progress throughout the course of his administration and the investment, from both local and state sources, that has been done in the community. He pointed to the more than $100 million of investment through the addition of the LITATRO Building, Riverwalk building and other similar Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) projects.
“I’m proud of all we’ve accomplished together, but know we still have so much more to do, and not a lot of time to do it, so let’s get to work,” Barlow said.
For a full story of Barlow's State of the City Address, see the Friday issue of The Palladium-Times, as well as OswegoCountyNewsNow.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.