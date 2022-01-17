PHOENIX — In 1968, when the mural was painted on the walls of this spot in Phoenix’s Three Rivers Plaza, the location was an Italian restaurant. In the years since then, the location has been many things. Later this week, this mural will be painted over.
“I’d love to save it,” says Bill Thomas. He and his wife own Our Family To Yours Cafe, the eatery currently occupying the location on Route 57 in Phoenix. “The long wall is all Mediterranean scenes, and the back wall has paintings of Venice. But it’s just not feasible to keep the wallboard.”
“The mural is covered with grease spots,” says co-owner Fran Thomas, “and the paint comes off if we try to clean it. It’s a piece of Phoenix history, but since it can’t be cleaned, we need to paint over it.”
Our Family To Yours opened at the end of 2018, and quickly became a popular breakfast spot for many locals. The Cafe is closing from Monday, Jan. 17 through at least Wednesday, Jan. 19 for minor renovations, including changing the walls. They hope to re-open on Thursday, Jan. 20. They’re normally open seven days a week for breakfast, and on Friday afternoons for dinners.
“Many of our regulars remember when the walls were originally painted,” says Fran. “We love hearing their stories. We’ve had photos done so that the paintings won’t really be gone for good.”
