Local vets share thoughts on U.S. exit from Afghanistan

OSWEGO— Veterans and civilians alike have voiced frustration and anger in the mainstream media over President Biden’s decision to pull American troops out of Afghanistan this week.
Despite Biden’s earlier claim it was “highly unlikely” the Taliban would overrun Afghanistan when the American-led coalition pulled out, the U.S. intelligence community underestimated the Islamic fundamentalist group, which quickly overran Afghan troops and swept through the Middle Eastern nation after two decades of U.S. occupation.
All major Afghani cities have fallen under the boot of the Islamic para-military force in recent days, including the capital city of Kabul; with the Taliban leadership taking up residence in the Afghanistan presidential palace earlier this week after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.
With more than 2,300 American service personnel killed, and 20,000 wounded, at a cost of more than 2 trillion over nearly 20 years of war, many around the world, including some local veterans, are asking, what were all the sacrifices of desert and mountain combat for?
Veterans like 20-year-old former Army Pfc. Sam Kadas who spent 8 months in Jalalabad, the fifth largest city in Afghanistan and the capital of the Nangahar Province.
“I can’t help but feel like our time was wasted over there,” Kadas said. “I mean in light of how we’re exiting the country what was really won?”
Kadas said his platoon’s mission was to liberate the Jalalabad people from the stranglehold of the Taliban, and they did that, now he wonders if those same people are going to be in the same position they were in before he and his brothers in arms risked their lives to free them.
“It’s something I left there feeling really good about,” Kadas said. “Now with the way this is popping off it’s very discouraging. Especially since I heard there’s going to be about 6,000 troops going back over there just to police the exit of Americans.”
As of Monday, several thousand American troops were positioned to protect and extract American civilians, Afghans who assisted the U.S. war efforts and U.S. diplomats attempting to evacuate the country at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport. Images released in recent days showed thousands of Afghani citizens stormed the tarmac in a panicked, yet futile, struggle to board American military jets set to take off.
U.S. officials confirmed Tuesday another 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne were rerouted from Kuwait to the airport in Kabul to assist in evacuation protection. Here in Oswego County, even combat veterans who did not serve in the Afghanistan conflict feel the current administration’s choice to exit Afghanistan at this time, in this way, seems to go against everything they stand for.
“The Biden regime’s sudden and merciless abandonment of the people of Afghanistan is a fiasco and human tragedy, “ said Oswego County Legislator and former U.S.M.C. Sgt. Major, Bradley Trudell.
Trudell, although not an Afghanistan veteran himself, knows the rigors of battle and the honor of serving his country having aided in Beirut, Lebanon, as well as the Gulf War in Operation Desert Storm and Fallujah, Iraq.
“This complete failure of the current national leadership is in stark contrast to the years of sacrifices made by the brave men and women of our armed forces who performed their duties with dedication and valor,” he said.
Fulton area resident, Sarah Stenuf, a former Army specialist and Apache helicopter crew chief, who served in the city of Khost, located approximately 150 kilometers south of Kabul, between 2010 and 2011, spoke about the psychological and emotional toll a decision like this can have on those who sacrifice the most for such an effort.
“My biggest worry is my own, and my fellow vets mental health right now,” Stenuf said. “My concerns of how this will affect not just me, but everyone who’s there in uniform supersedes my political feelings. As veterans who fought this war we all take it personally. In short, my biggest fear now is how the veterans, and those who are still serving will react to this.”
Stenuf explained that as trained soldiers they are taught to quell their emotions in order to do the job.
“That’s the military way,” she said. “It’s the only way sometimes to get through the job,” Stenuf said. “But also, people are still people and if their training doesn’t allow them to voice their opinions then their inner reactions could, and often do, manifest themselves in other ways a lot more detrimental than people often take into consideration.”
Stenuf said unless you’ve been there you can’t imagine how it feels to experience something so painstakingly personal. How every decision relating to what happens there weighs heavy on you. So heavy veterans often turn to drugs, alcohol and other unhealthy coping mechanisms, when really it would just be so much better if they picked up the phone.
“We have to be tough to carry on,” Stenuf said. “But we also can be guilty of self-destructive behaviors (to cope). So I encourage my fellow veterans – don’t deny a battle buddy, reach out and check on them, lend an ear. And for yourselves, it’s ok to ask for help.”
