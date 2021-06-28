FULTON — It makes perfect sense that local hemp grower Sarah Stenuf named her nonprofit Veteran’s Ananda. The word Ananda is defined as a state of extreme happiness, after all.
Happiness is something everyone searches for, and the Syracuse native found it through a plant.
“I got into the cannabis community to help others,” Stenuf said under the hot stage lights, while addressing an intrigued crowd during the 2018 Women Grow Leadership Summit. “What I realized is that by helping others, you build these beautiful relationships that are built on a foundation of hope, and hope can make a positive change.”
Stenuf’s journey from managing simple garden vegetation on a family farm to overseeing a hemp business with more than 10,000 seedlings is one of intrigue, hardship and perseverance.
Stenuf spent a significant portion of her childhood alongside her aunt Tina Emmi at her Baldwinsville-based grange, Emmi’s Farm, learning about agriculture. As those seeds grew, her passion flourished.
“I have always had a green thumb,” Stenuf told The Palladium-Times in a recent interview. “I always grew up motivated and inspired by seeing Tina’s work on the farm and the pride they took in it.”
Emmi’s Farm owner Tina Emmi earlier this week described what it was like working with a young Stenuf.
“She is a wonderful person, not just being my niece, but just a fantastic person in our eyes,” Emmi said, noting how a young Stenuf would work tirelessly and help harvest produce.
Those experiences helped Stenuf discover her true passion — helping others — and the first place that passion took her was the military, but not without obstacles.
Stenuf said she always knew she wanted to join the military. She got an ROTC scholarship through the Marine Corps and attended St. John Fisher College where she studied political science.
However, her dreams of joining the Marines were jeopardized by a car accident.
“Following my accident, I tried to enlist but I couldn’t get a medical waiver in time,” she said.
This devastated her until a glimmer of hope appeared through the U.S. Army.
An Army recruiter approached her and offered a chance to join without the medical waiver required by the Marines. She accepted and deployed as an Apache helicopter crew chief in May 2010.
“When I got in, I bounced through the ranks so quickly because I was good at my marksman skills and my schooling,” she said, noting how she was a distinguished honor grad in Advanced Individual Training (AIT).
Her time in AIT and training was when she said she first began having seizures. In response to this, she said Army Medical officials gave her medications.
However, while serving, her unit was unexpectedly attacked by RPGs, destroying her squads’ medications, sleeping quarters and equipment.
In the blinding smoke, and in the midst of danger, Stenuf said she overcame the adversity and immediately started helping.
“I woke up on top of my friend there was dust everywhere and I managed to crawl over to our sleeping quarters and get girls out and to the bunker in time,” she said, noting her efforts earned her a commendation for her heroism.
The conflict left Stenuf disoriented, she said and the following day during a routine sweep for undetonated explosives, Stenuf suffered another seizure and was transported to Germany in fall 2010 where she was left to recovery until she was “stable” and then transported back to the United States.
While recovering at Fort Drum’s then Warrior Transmission Unit — currently called the Solider Recovery Unit — Fort Drum’s environment left her longing to return overseas.
“My command pulled some strings and I went back to the unit. That’s when I took over (and helped establish new training procedures),” she said. “I wanted to add something and make it better than how I left it.”
She served until May 2013, when she was medically discharged for epilepsy resulting from a traumatic brain injury and combat post-traumatic stress disorder.
Those initial years after returning from combat left her in a shambles, she said. Attempts to reintroduce herself into society left her “screaming for help” and saw her turn to illegal substances and alcohol to cope.
“It was weird for me to reach out because I was never that person. When I got out, I felt like there was just no place that would give me the care I needed,” Stenuf said.
Seeing how substance abuse effectively destroyed her body and “turned me into a zombie,” it left her searching for alternative and healthier coping methods.
“I realized when I used cannabis, I felt better,” she said, adding that she saw noticeable improvements to her quality of life. With this new discovery, she took to the internet under the alias Happy Healing 420.
“I was just a social media alias and I just showed people how to grow at home and what I was doing,” she said.
Through social media, she emphasized cannabis’ benefits, and those online interactions paved the way for her to eventually be a guest speaker in front of thousands.
“It felt great, that was my permission, credibility and validity to know there is something bigger there,” she said, reflecting on her first speaking event at the 2017 High Times Cannabis Cup in Nevada.
She founded her first company, Happy Healing 420 LLC — Veteran’s Ananda’s forerunner — that same year, she said.
Through her efforts, she said she has regularly attended meetings with state Assembly and Senate members to advocate for cannabis legalization and provide input for the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act.
Stenuf opened Veteran’s Ananda at 69 Wilcox Road in Fulton with her wife Jessica in 2018. Since opening, Stenuf said she acquired a New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (NYSDAM) Hemp Cultivation License — one of the dozen hemp cultivation licenses throughout the county — expanded into satellite locations in surrounding counties, and grew to have more than 15,000 square feet of greenhouse space.
Stenuf said she hopes Veteran’s Ananda will be approved by the NYSDAM this year to eventually become a u-pick hemp farm.
“U-pick farms can help families come together, get educated, spread awareness, laugh and have fun in the field,” she said, adding that there were many benefits to hemp such as textiles, paper, and more.
Not just expanding her operations is on the top of her list though, noting how Ananda Farms — a for-profit subsidiary of Veteran’s Ananda — this year acquired an additional 22 acres across from her Fulton farm to expand.
An additional way Veteran’s Ananda would expand is through acquiring space in Oswego “to open a veterans’ tiny home village.” According to Stenuf, the city has been “very supportive” of their efforts.
“I was very impressed with Sarah and her presentation on Veteran’s Ananda. Our preliminary conversation included agreeing that we need to do more for our local veterans,” Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said. “We’re still talking about specifics and how we can best accomplish this but I’m very interested.”
To learn more about Stenuf’s work, her journey and passion, visit www.veteransananda.org.
