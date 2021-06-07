Employers having trouble filling jobs; thousands of workers have exited the workforce
OSWEGO — The number of New York and Oswego County residents seeking work has fallen dramatically from its crisis-level high in April 2020 — now, local officials say job openings are abundant as some employers are having difficulty hiring qualified workers.
Much of the global economy was brought to a standstill by the COVID-19 pandemic and precautionary shutdowns left many out of work, causing the unemployment rate to soar above 15 percent — its highest point in decades — and federal lawmakers to pass trillion-dollar aid packages that expanded jobless benefits and propped up state and local economies.
Unemployment rates have steadily declined over the past year, from a high of 18 percent in Oswego County to 6.2 percent at latest measure. The state unemployment rate reached as high 16.2 percent, but the statewide rebound has lagged as the latest data showed a 7.8 percent rate in April.
While state unemployment remains elevated in comparison to pre-pandemic levels, which were among the lowest since before the Great Recession, Oswego County rates in
April 2021 were slightly lower than March 2020. Local employment experts, however, note thousands have dropped out of the workforce.
“If you only looked at that (unemployment rate) number you’d say we’re in a better position than we were pre-pandemic, but there were almost 3,000 more people in the labor force,” said Rachel Pierce, director of employment and training at Oswego County Workforce New York.
Pierce points out the latest state unemployment data shows roughly 48,000 people employed in Oswego County and 3,200 people making unemployment claims.
Those totals indicate a civilian labor force of just 51,200, down from more than 54,000 in early 2020. In April 2020, at the height of the economic slowdown in New York, more than 9,100 Oswego County residents filed for unemployment, a nearly three-fold increase from the prior month.
Employment numbers fell from roughly 50,000 working individuals to 41,600 from March to April 2020. Despite the declining unemployment rate, employers across the county are still seeking workers and ultimately struggling to fill immediate job openings.
“There are a lot of businesses out there that are looking for people to work and in many cases those employers are having a difficult time finding employees,” said L. Michael Treadwell, CEO of the County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency (COIDA), who added restaurants, manufacturers and others are all having difficulty filling job openings.
Local developer and businessman Anthony Pauldine said a number of his companies, which range from construction to an event venue, have had difficulty filling positions. Curtis Manor, the event venue Pauldine owns, is seeking an executive chef and cooks and has so far been unable to fill the jobs.
“Everybody is already working that’s good or they’re not going to take a job,” Pauldine said. “In contracting I’ve put ads out and we have nobody that’s looking… they’re either happy on unemployment and they’re not looking or they’re already working.”
Treadwell noted the current prospective employer-employee dynamic is “relatively unusual” locally, where historically more individuals were pursuing employment than the number of job openings available. The lack of job seekers is likely due, at least in part, due to pandemic-related payments and enhanced unemployment, Treadwell said, noting while those benefits subside and other issues, such as in-person schooling and childcare, are ironed out more workers will likely return to the work force.
“It’s just part of the nasty outcome of this pandemic and hopefully that will turn around and people will start going back to work,” Treadwell told The Palladium-Times. “It’s going to take awhile to work through all this but there’s certainly signs and evidence that is beginning to turnaround.”
For those seeking employment, experts say there are job openings in nearly every field and the tightened labor market favors job seekers. “Right now there are jobs in every sector,” Pierce said. “We have businesses in manufacturing, hospitality, health care, transportation, construction. You name it and they have openings.”
Certain businesses have suffered due to a lack of employees and been forced to reduce hours or cut back on production, Pierce said, and in order to entice potential employees and fill job openings many have offered sign-on bonuses or increased hourly wages.
“Right now it is a job seekers’ market and some businesses are offering sign on bonuses, some are offering a higher wage and some are willing to hire people who are showing potential but maybe don’t have the skills required and they’re willing to train them just to get the bodies in their businesses,” she said.
Pierce said anyone seeking employment can visit Workforce New York, which can help with “any sort of job search assistance,” including where to look for jobs, resume assistance, interview preparations, training and other help.
Individuals can walk-in without an appointment, and Pierce noted if employment is not possible due to life-balance right now the agency could assist with training for future employment. Oswego County Workforce New York is located at 200 N. 2nd St. in Fulton and is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
