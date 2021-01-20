Numerous Oswego County and New York state officials weighed in Wednesday on the dawn of the administration of President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Here is a selection of their comments:
U.S. Rep. John Katko
Over the past year, this nation has endured a pandemic, a bitter election fight, and unprecedented tests to our democracy. Like so many Americans, I’m eager to move forward, together.
Since 2015, I have had the privilege of serving Central New York in Congress under both Republican and Democratic Administrations. Under Presidents from both parties, I have worked across party lines to find common ground on key issues, but have not hesitated to actively oppose proposals which run counter to the needs and values of Central New York. I pledge to continue that work in the face of the many challenges ahead of this Congress.
As I have said with every previous Administration, regardless of party, I hope this Administration is successful in strengthening and protecting our country. As President Biden and Vice President Harris are sworn into office today, I’m urging greater cooperation from both parties so we can unite to build a stronger, healthier, and more prosperous nation.
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay
I would like to congratulate and extend best wishes to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on today’s inauguration and the beginning of their administration. As the 46th president enters the White House, I hope his tenure is defined by collaboration, achievement and success.
This is a time in history when the people of our state and nation face unique challenges. Political differences will always exist in a true Democracy and diversity of thought is part of what makes us great. But as we continue to work toward a full recovery across so many levels, we must do so together, looking forward, with a sense of pride and purpose.
U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi
Today's inauguration is a testament to our system of government. The peaceful transition of power is a hallmark of our Republic. We’re all Americans first and should celebrate a renewed faith in our democracy. With President Biden and Vice President Harris sworn in, our country can try to begin to heal. The events of January 6th loom large, but out of that darkness and violence we must reaffirm our commitment to decency and civility. I’m confident this administration will get right to work tackling the pandemic, rebuilding our economy and fighting for working families. The challenges are hard, but I know when we listen to one another and work together towards our common values, our nation can accomplish great things.
State Sen. Patty Ritchie
Today, we swear in a new President. While we all may have different political opinions, one thing I think we can all agree on is that we're lucky to live in this great country. Best of luck to President-elect Biden and thank you to President Trump for his service to our nation.
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
Today’s inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris was a demonstration of the American people’s resolve and optimism. While our nation continues to face an unprecedented public health and economic crisis, the inauguration was a moment of hope, and the start of a journey to not only recover from the pandemic, but to rebuild and strengthen our nation. To see my friend Kamala Harris, a daughter of immigrants, be sworn in as our nation’s first woman vice president and first Black and South Asian vice president, was a truly historic and unforgettable moment. President Biden will be a president for all Americans and I’m ready to work with him to lay the foundation for a brighter future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.