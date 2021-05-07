Local school districts react to unique Regents exam format and guidelines

OSWEGO COUNTY — The New York State Education Department (NYSED) laid out the dates and guidelines for the upcoming Regents exams following last year’s and January’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local school district officials say they are adapting to the unique directives and are ready to take on the challenge. They were made aware of the new guidelines from a state Board of Regents release in March.
According to local district officials, examinations will be administered to students on June 17, 22, 23 and 24 only. No August Regents exams will be administered. Regents exam scores will not impact students’ grades, and students could potentially opt out of taking the exams if exemptions are applicable for the student.
The only tests to be administered this year are the English Language Arts, Algebra 1, Living Environment and Earth Science Regents. They can be considered “a no-stakes, no-risk opportunity for students,” according to Fulton City School District (FCSD) Executive Director of Instruction and Achievement Daniel Carroll.
“Regents exams scores will not be incorporated into final grades for FCSD students and it’s heavily advised by the state that no districts in the state incorporate these scores, so final grades will be based on scores throughout the year,” Carroll said. He noted that traditionally Regents exams could account for up to 20 percent of a student’s final grade.
According to Carroll, districts statewide are responsible for administering these four specific exams because these tests are required as part of former President Barack Obama’s Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).
The ESSA was signed into law on Dec. 10, 2015 to provide and lay out “provisions that will help to ensure success for students and schools,” according to the U.S. Department of Education website (www.ed.gov).
These federally required examinations are not subject to cancellation without an official directive from the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE), according to Carroll.
“Although the states develop their own versions of these tests, the requirement to give them is a federal one,” Carroll said. “Without the permission from the federal government, no state can cancel all of the assessments.”
According to Carroll, the state Regents system goes “well beyond” the federal requirements and allows the state to cancel Regents exams not required by the USDOE — such as Geometry, Algebra II, U.S. History, Global History, Chemistry and Physics.
If a student passes a class that typically hosts a Regents exam at the end of the year, those students would pass the course and would receive an exemption for those Regents, according to Carroll. He noted that the four federally required exams are subject to applicable exemptions as well.
However, he said students in the FCSD who don’t pass courses that are not having Regents exams would be required to take necessary credits during the summer to receive their passing mark and an exam exemption.
Hannibal Central School District (HCSD) Superintendent Christopher Staats and Oswego City School District (OCSD) Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III urge students considering opting out of the exams to instead take the tests because of the benefits taking the exams could give students and districts.
“For any students thinking of going into a trade school or college setting, those exams help complete a transcript,” Staats said. “It’s an opportunity if students and families would like that documentation on a permanent record.”
Calvin agreed with Staats and added that the information districts receive from these examinations can be essential when planning instruction for future terms.
“There are some opportunities that assessments do provide for students and districts. They provide opportunities to see where students are, what they understand, what they learn, and give us an opportunity to see what we can do better working with our students,” Calvin said.
Calvin and Carroll noted that the NYSED has made two attempts to amend the federal regulations in regards to student testing requirements but was met with pushback from the USDOE both times. Calvin said that the attempts made by the state were a representation of their efforts “to do the best they can for students and for school districts.”
“I support the efforts the state put forward and we will support the assessments they said we need to administer. We will do as we have been asked to do,” Calvin said.
Calvin said these guidelines and the unique format generate new challenges for the district, especially after a year of unprecedented challenges and frustrations felt by every school district throughout the state.
“We know some students have had challenges throughout this year academically. We are learning differently and have gone from learning remotely to learning in a hybrid model now and some of our students have felt some learning challenges throughout the year,” Calvin said. He added that the district will “make sure we have all the mitigating strategies in place” and will support the students in any way they can.
Staats joined Calvin in expressing some frustration with the state’s updated assessment format, noting that the changes came as a “surprise” to him.
“I appreciate the flexibility the state gave us but anytime we move to a different model and things are different, it puts me back a little,” Staats said. “When you’re offering an assessment, it needs to help us form a new understanding of our instructional plan and tests are given as long as they help us better understand our students. I think it’s frustrating when I can’t control the variables to make sure there is equity in the instructional plan.”
Similarly to its neighboring districts, Staats said the HCSD will follow the guidelines and will provide students with the “best opportunity” to pass upcoming exams.
Calvin, Staats and Carroll said their districts would continue to teach content up to the last day of instruction and will continue providing students with opportunities to master the material that could be on the exams.
Students walking into the testing in June will be directed to the appropriate testing sites and each location will have adequate social distancing and appropriate materials needed.
“We are looking forward to the exams that are coming up and we are going to be doing anything we can for the students who will be participating with the exams, and the districts will continue to provide information about the exams as the administering dates approach,” Calvin said.
More information and updates about the upcoming Regents exams will be provided to families and students throughout the next several weeks, officials said. To learn more, visit each district’s respective website at www.fultoncsd.org, www.oswego.org or www.hannibalcsd.org.
