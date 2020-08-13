OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego has recognized its highest academic achievers with selection to the president’s list for spring 2020. President’s list students are those attaining semester GPA of 3.8 or higher while carrying required academic credits.
Local residents on the Oswego president’s list include: Arialees C. Alicea, Oswego, graphic design, Spanish; Isaac C. Annal, Oswego, biology; Samantha Austin, Oswego, broadcasting and mass communication; Dominique M. Baker-Lanning, Fulton, theater; Dylan L. Blumer, Phoenix, art; Riley A. Bolton, Mexico, applied mathematical economics; Heather C. Bonter, Oswego, economics, language and international trade; Alexandra N. Borowsky, Oswego, creative writing, communication and social interaction; Alexis M. Bowering, Fulton, public relations; Emily A. Bradshaw, Oswego, human development; Nicholas J. Brown, Oswego, electrical and computer engineering; Alyssa Bundy, Oswego, business administration; and Mary M. Buske, Oswego, human resource management.
Also, Amanda Cali, Oswego, human development, anthropology; Michaela F. Callen, Oswego, adolescence education, English; Cassidy E. Carnes, Sandy Creek, psychology; Chase Cavanaugh, Phoenix, finance; Kelly N. Caza, Fulton, finance, accounting; Quinn M. Ceilly, Cleveland, psychology, cognitive science; Elizabeth A. Choquette, Central Square, criminal justice; Ashley M. Christiansen, Fulton, biology; Brianna J. Clark, Mexico, psychology; Stacey A. Clark, Parish, music, psychology; Liam M. Clary, Oswego, computer science; Cherie M. Cuomo, Oswego, adolescence education; Taylor R. Davis, Oswego, wellness management; Zachariah R. Desacia, Oswego, wellness management; and Dominick A. Donabella, Oswego, broadcasting and mass communication.
Also, Nicole K. Evans, Altmar, political science, history; Sarah Falcetti, Oswego, childhood education; Brooke Farnsworth, Oswego, childhood education; Mikala L. Fredette, Oswego, business administration; Alecia M. Fuentes, Oswego, business administration; Hayden M. Garner, Mexico, business administration; Zoe M. Garrison, Oswego, wellness management; Sunny Gauli, Oswego, accounting; Caitlin Geroux, Oswego, childhood education; Rachel M. Godden, Oswego, psychology, public justice; Zachary L. Gombas, Hannibal, human development; Ashley N. Goodwin, Fulton, human resource management; Emma G. Grab, Fair Haven, childhood education; Paris M. Graziano, Hastings, childhood education; and Emma R. Greulich, Pulaski, teaching English to speakers of other languages;
Also, Mikayla L. Hardesty, Oswego, wellness management; David M. Hennigan, Lacona, applied mathematics; Grace A. Hibbert, Oswego, gender and women’s studies; Gregg T. Holliday, Oswego, chemistry; Patrick Hull, Pulaski, cinema and screen studies; Victoria L. Izyk, Fulton, art; Robert Jackowski, Fulton, marketing; Mariah Johst, Williamstown, psychology; Rachel C. Lagoe, Oswego, childhood education; Carissa Lee, Fulton, studio art; Audrey J. Lotito, Oswego, finance; Megan E. Maestri, Fulton, wellness management; Rachel M. Monson, Mexico, adolescence education, theater; Sean D. Mooney, Oswego, graphic design; Karl M. Mosbo, Oswego, applied mathematics; Tianna R. Moxley, Oswego, psychology; Erin E. Nicholson, Fulton, business administration; and Gigi Niu, Oswego, biology.
Also, Michal Patriak, Fulton, information science; Olivia G. Peel, Oswego, mathematics; Benjamin O. Pelow, Mexico, applied mathematics; Anton Porcari, Fulton, creative writing; Taylor Quick, Hannibal, wellness management; Hugh Riley J. Randall, Lycoming, linguistics, French; Megan L. Rafferty, Oswego, art; Meghan K. Rowe, Phoenix, psychology; Anthony M. Salerno, Fulton, accounting; Elizabeth Salm-Barnes, Oswego, online wellness management; Tonia T. Sanzo, Oswego, software engineering; Justin T. Semione, Oswego, psychology; Stacey L. Sereno, Oswego, wellness management; Nathan E. Shaw, Fulton, accounting; Ryan T. Sheffield, Oswego, accounting; Margaret E. Simpson, Cleveland, communication and social interaction; and Cassandra L. Slough, Oswego, cinema and screen studies, theater.
Also, Carson J. Smith, Oswego, business administration; Dylan Sobrino, Oswego, psychology; Michael C. Sorrentino, Williamstown, art; Christopher T. Sugar, Oswego, political science; Alec P. Suits, Minetto, electrical and computer engineering; Shannon Sutorius, Oswego, English; Jamie M. Thompson, Oswego, creative writing, English; Jessica L. Thompson, Oswego, zoology; Spencer Timmons, Hannibal, history; Mikayla A. Trapasso, Oswego, art; Dakota K. Trejo, Oswego, psychology; Brian J. Trombly, Fulton, English; Nathan J. Tsutsumishita, Oswego, adolescence education; Donald Tuffley, Central Square, business administration; Joslyn M. Utter, Hannibal, public justice; Hayley E. Vann, Oswego, art; Mattie I. Wallace, Oswego, cinema and screen studies; Sydney M. Waloven, Hannibal, biology; Evan M. Waugh, Fulton, adolescence education, English; Marissa Wheeler, West Monroe, human resource management; Sydnei L. Williams, Oswego, theater; and Ezra M. Wingard, Oswego, cognitive science.
