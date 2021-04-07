Local reps: $212B state budget puts ‘law-abiding New Yorkers dead last’

ALBANY — Democrats in the New York Legislature are set to enact a $212 billion budget, a nearly 10 percent increase from last year, and local lawmakers say the spending plan continues the Empire State down an unsustainable path.
Legislators negotiated through the weekend into Monday, and the next day began to pass budget bills after Gov. Andrew Cuomo, along with Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, announced mid-afternoon Tuesday a deal in principle.
Stewart-Cousins, D-Westchester, called the budget “driven by a commitment to long-term equity and prosperity for all,” while Heastie, D-The Bronx, said he “could not think of a more far-reaching and impactful budget” in his two decades of public service.
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, however, sees a bloated and wasteful albatross — a “tax-and-spend blowout.”
“These misguided policy decisions to raise taxes by billions ultimately hurt the state’s long-term fiscal health and widen the competitive disadvantage for our job creators,” said Barclay, R-Pulaski. “Worse, this will almost certainly expedite the stampede of fleeing New Yorkers.”
With veto-proof majorities in both houses, Democrats this legislative session have pushed aggressively liberal priorities claiming a mandate from both voters and extraordinary times. The budget contains a long-sought tax hike on millionaires and sets aside billions in aid funding for undocumented immigrants, in addition to other progressive prerogatives recently fulfilled like legalizing adult recreational use of marijuana and the introduction of a mobile sports betting platform in New York.
“This process lacked transparency, lacked any input from the minority parties in the Assembly or Senate, and that leads to a worse product,” Barclay said, indicating he would vote against all of the individual bills that comprise the annual budget.
State Sen. Patty Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, joined Barclay’s criticism and said the budget’s “skyrocketing spending” was a demonstration of “misplaced priorities” in Albany.
“If hard-working, law-abiding New Yorkers want to know where they stand with our state’s Democratic majorities, they need to look no further than this budget, which unfortunately, puts them dead last,” Ritchie said in a Wednesday morning statement. “During a time when so many are still suffering in the wake of the pandemic and people continue to leave our state in droves, this budget completely misses the mark.”
New York had been staring down a roughly $15 billion deficit for the 2022 fiscal year, but relief from Washington’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and a reduction in state spending by more than a billion dollars balanced the books, and not a moment too soon. Cuomo had previously proposed cutting funding to local governments to close the gap and county officials from Montauk to Buffalo were nervously awaiting the result of the federal government’s COVID-10 stimulus plans.
“You’d think with $12.5 billion coming from the federal government, they wouldn’t have to go further (in raising taxes) but obviously my colleagues on the other side of the aisle feel it’s necessary,” Barclay said, referring to the funds doled out to the state from the American Rescue Plan COVID relief package.
Another “misplaced priority” that irked Barclay and other Republicans was the establishment of a $2.1 billion unemployment benefits fund for undocumented immigrants and formerly incarcerated people who were ineligible for expanded federal unemployment benefits. Barclay compared that money to an $800 million investment in small businesses.
“It’s very disappointing,” he said.
According to the Associated Press’ Marina Villeneuve, the budget will also delay $400 million in middle-class personal income tax cuts and reduce Medicaid reimbursement for hospitals, health care providers and public health programs. The budget calls for eliminating premiums and out-of-pocket expenses for low-income New Yorkers on the state's subsidized health care plan.
About 1.3 million New Yorkers earning under $250,000 are set to receive tax credits between $250 and $350 under a $440 million plan to deliver property tax relief, according to the AP. The tax credits would depend on how much New Yorkers spend of their income on property taxes.
SUNY campuses will be restrained from raising tuition for the next three years, and full-day, universal pre-kindergarten funding will be provided to 210 districts that currently don’t receive it. School aid has been significantly increased, which education advocates hailed as a victory. Barclay praised the increase in education funding, and also said he was pleased the state decided to bump the funding for the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS).
Other spending parcels in the budget include $11.2 billion for transit systems and highway improvements, $2.4 billion for child care assistance and providers, a $3 billion bond to fund environmental and climate change projects, $35 million in tax credits for restaurants, and $40 million in grants for arts and cultural organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.