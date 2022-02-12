OSWEGO — With Gov. Kathy Hochul lifting the mask mandate for inside businesses on Thursday, some Oswego residents and business owners are waiting to see what happens before they endorse the move.
The Palladium-Times spoke to some businesses and patrons on Friday to gauge how people are reacting to finally not being required to wear a facemask inside businesses.
The mandate had been in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Evan Harten, manager of Smokers Choice at 255 W. Seneca St. in Oswego, said he’ll do whatever the law asks him to do but is still on the fence about it.
“I don’t necessarily think it’s the greatest or the worst thing,” Harten said. “I do feel like people are sick of the masks and many would prefer not to wear them.”
Harten added that he thinks businesses will get more foot traffic without them because masks make customers nervous in public.
“The people I’ve talked to are defiantly happy about it,” he said. “I think from what they’ve said to me, people don’t like to be controlled. As far as I’m concerned, I’ll do whatever I have to do to get by. I mean, the last thing I want to do is get anyone sick.”
Harten said he didn’t feel like it drastically affected business either way, at least not yet.
At Smokers Choice, customers Caitlin and Carlin Barry of Syracuse said they do want to keep everyone safe, and are not really ready to take their masks off just yet.
“I think maybe the lifting of the masks is a good sign,” Carlin Barry said. “I mean the numbers are going down. I just hope now with no masks they don’t go up again. I think I’m going to continue to wear my mask for a little longer until I see how the numbers of infected cases do the next few weeks.”
Caitlin Barry said it’s her feeling the state is “just winging it.”
“Well, we’ve done this before and it didn’t really help,” she said. “I think
that people are sick of it (masks) and they (officials) are tired of hearing about it so they are just giving in. It’s a bit abrupt.”
Kirsten Geroux, manager of the Ruma Mart convenience store and gas station on state Route 104, Oswego said she feels employees and customers who are vaccinated are OK to go without a mask, but those who are not should in fact wear a mask still.
“I still politely ask those who come in if they want a mask,” Geroux said. “If they refuse, that’s fine. It’s not like they are obligated to any longer.”
Geroux said she feels like it’s a judgment call, but she’d like to see people use common sense.
“If you’re coughing, put a mask on,” Geroux said. “If you’re feeling OK and
you’re not symptomatic, do as you please.”
Gov. Hochul said on Wednesday the infection rates are at a level now where she feels confident rescinding the executive order put in place by her predecessor and she is leaving the mask issue up to counties, cities, and
towns to determine for themselves what is best for their businesses.
Masks are still required in health facilities, schools, and on public transportation.
