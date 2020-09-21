Local officials, scholars remember late jurist Ginsburg

OSWEGO — As the nation mourns Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Oswego County officials and legal minds are remembering the iconic jurist who died Friday.
It’s nearly impossible to overstate Ginsburg’s effect on American law and society; the towering women’s right’s champion was appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton.
Ginsburg was top of her class at Columbia University law school in 1959 but could not find a firm willing to hire her. She had “three strikes against her” — for being Jewish, female and a mother, as she told the Associated Press in 2007.
Dr. Helen Knowles is the Port City’s resident Supreme Court scholar, having spent her career researching the inner workings of America’s top judicial venue. A recently tenured professor at SUNY Oswego, Knowles said for women of her generation, looking back at the early 1970’s and the “barriers to women’s progress” doesn’t seem like that long ago.
“But my students can’t even comprehend it,” she said “Imagine needing your husband to co-sign on opening a bank account?”
Knowles, like many, was “devastated” at the news, “for her family and for the country as well.” At 87, Ginsburg’s passing was anticipated for some time as she battled aggressive pancreatic cancer.
“She put on the bravest face possible in only the way Ruth Bader Ginsburg could, and that’s something we can all admire,” Knowles said.
Oswego attorney Lou Anne Rucynski Coleman said Ginsburg’s work “must continue.”
“We can’t stop fighting for equality for all,” Rucynski Coleman said. “What she did for all women — for all humankind — cannot be forgotten.”
Recalling an America before the gender equality revolution that was divided by strict gender roles, Rucynski Coleman credited Ginsburg with fundamentally changing women’s lives.
“Because of this warrior, we, as women, can have our own credit cards, our own mortgages — we can’t be fired for being pregnant, and so much more. She made all our lives better.”
Outpouring of condolences to the Ginsburg family and commemorating the life of the late judge came swift from federal, state and local elected officials. U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, like Ginsburg a Brooklyn native, called her a “giant in American history, a champion for justice and a trailblazer for women.” Schumer’s Empire State colleague, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, said Ginsburg “left a legacy that will echo through history.”
“Justice Ginsburg will forever be a feminist icon who inspired generations of young women — myself included — to follow their dreams, break through barriers and never let gender stand in the way,” Gillibrand said.
While Ginsburg will be rightly remembered as a seminal women’s rights advocate, Knowles said she fought for gender equality at every turn regardless of sex.
“She was a strong believer that the rights of women would be enhanced just as much by fighting for gender equality whether the plaintiff was a man or a woman,” Knowles said. “She sought equality across the board.”
Ginsburg herself once said that she had not entered the law as an equal-rights champion.
“I thought I could do a lawyer’s job better than any other,” she wrote. “I have no talent in the arts, but I do write fairly well and analyze problems clearly.”
Oswego County’s members of Congress, both attorneys themselves, remembered Ginsburg as alternatively a “strong and passionate voice” and a “giant among giants.”
“While we come from different parties, I have always admired and had the utmost respect for Justice Ginsburg,” said U.S. Rep. John Katko, R-Camillus. "She was a trailblazer in the fight for equality, and worked tirelessly to make our nation a more fair and just place.”
U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica, recalled her “sharp legal mind and pioneering accomplishments.”
“Her fighting spirit left a long-lasting and beneficial mark on this country,” Brindisi said. “She will be sorely missed.”
According to the Associated Press, a statute in Ginsburg’s image will be built in her native Brooklyn as announce by Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday.
In a statement, Cuomo said the statue will serve as a physical reminder of Ginsburg’s “many contributions to the America we know today and as an inspiration for those who will continue to build on her immense body of work.”
The governor said that Ginsburg “selflessly pursued truth and justice in a world of division, giving voice to the voiceless and uplifting those who were pushed aside by forces of hate and indifference."
In March of 2016, eight months before Election Day, almost every Republican U.S. senator argued that confirming the next Justice of the Supreme Court should wait till after the election in order to give the American people a voice in the process. However, in 2020, with an election only six weeks away, but with a Republican sitting in the White House, many are selling their souls with their hypocrisy. My sympathies to them and their supporters. Blatantly blindfolded.
NO REPLACEMENT UNTIL AFTER 1/20/2021
