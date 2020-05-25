OSWEGO — Annual Memorial Day ceremonies were largely canceled over the weekend due to social distancing recommendations, but some went on with protective measures in place while others used social media to disseminate their messages.
Memorial Day, observed on the final Monday in May each year, commemorates and honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. First called Decoration Day, Americans traditionally visit cemeteries or memorials, often adorning grave sites with flags — a practice that dates back to post-Civil War America.
“Americans have always felt deep in their hearts an obligation to remember those who perished in service to our nation and to visit the sacred ground where the fallen are laid to rest, and to adorn their graves with symbols of eternal respect and appreciation,” Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said in a Facebook Live video posted Monday morning, adding those missing in action who are resting on foreign soil should also be remembered.
Local cities, towns and villages often hold in-person remembrance ceremonies, adorn gravesites with flags and hold patriotic parades, but the coronavirus outbreak and bans on large gatherings prohibited those traditions this year.
“Although we cannot gather together in person, our obligation to honor those who have fallen protecting our freedoms and protecting our way of life is not diminished,” Barlow said.
Fulton typically hosts the Memorial Day Salute, one of the city’s largest gatherings of the year that includes a parade and other attractions, but the event was canceled in April due to the coronavirus outbreak. Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels in a Facebook post said Memorial Day is to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
“This weekend and always we remember the brave who gave their lives to we could have the luxury and freedom tat we enjoy each and every day,” Michaels said, asking residents to take a moment to remember those lost in service and to thank those who still serve.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weateherup, R-Central Square, reflected on the situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic and Memorial Day in a video posted to YouTube and the county’s social media pages on Monday.
“As we pause to remember those who have died in military service today, let us also remember that those who lost their lives to COVID-19 and their family and loved ones,” Weatherup said, expressing gratitude for first responders and health care workers and noting the past few months have brought “unprecedented challenges.”
Weatherup thanked residents for their continued sacrifices for the public benefit, and urged the community to support local businesses and take advantage of the natural beauty of Oswego County by enjoying the outdoors, fishing or boating.
Local police and firefighters also marked Memorial Day with various social media statements Monday, and the Fulton Fire Department draped a large American flag from a ladder truck over South Second Street in Fulton remembrance of the men and women who sacrificed their lives for the county.
Barlow concluded his statement with a simple request to community members, asking that those who gave their lives in service to the nation be honored each and every day.
“The true heroes whose selfless sacrifice served a purpose greater than oneself so that we may enjoy the freedoms that we have become accustomed to, their memory must never be forgotten,” Barlow said. “We must all do our part to make sure that never happens.”
