Local health officials prepare ‘surge plan’ for COVID-19 apex

OSWEGO — Local health care provider Oswego Health says it can more than double its amount of intensive care and acute care beds in preparation for a potential surge in hospitalizations related to COVID-19.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order last week mandating hospitals across New York increase capacity by at least 50 percent, but urged facilities to increase capacity by 100 percent, if at all possible. Oswego Health officials said Wednesday the organization submitted plans to the state last week that more than doubles capacity in the areas most needed to treat patients infected with the coronavirus.
Oswego Hospital’s surge plan would increase the overall capacity of the hospital by 65 percent, but more than double its acute care and intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
“We were able to formulate a plan that would increase our staffed acute care beds from 44 to 95, more than doubling our capacity,” said Oswego Health Chief Medical Officer Duane Tull. “The surge plan will ultimately double our ICU beds to 16 and we have been able to identify 23 ventilators to use as needed.”
Health officials across the nation have warned of a potential impending ventilator shortage. Experts say ventilators are the most critical component needed to treat COVID-19 patients as the disease’s most severe forms cause significant respiratory issues and patients can remain on ventilators for weeks.
Oswego County officials reported Wednesday 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 inside county borders and a total of 475 individuals from Oswego County have been tested for the coronavirus.
In total, 338 tests have returned negative results, and results are pending on 108 tests.
Nearly 120 people across the county are in precautionary quarantine, with 78 individuals in mandatory isolation or quarantine.
State officials have estimated there could be a need for as many as 110,000 hospital beds when the number of coronavirus patients peaks, likely toward the end of April. When the peak hits, state officials are forecasting a need for roughly 37,000 ventilators.
“We have 53,000, we may need 110 (thousand),” Cuomo said of the number of hospital beds across the state. “We have 3,000 ICU beds, we may need between 18,000 to 37,000. That’s my greatest concern because that’s where we need ventilators to turn those ICU beds into beds for people suffering from the virus.”
Cuomo said Tuesday COVID-19 patients who are intubated have only about a 20 percent chance of survival, adding the longer an individual is on a ventilator the lower their chance is of coming off a ventilator.
Oswego Health officials said the surge plan was “a combined effort” by the organization’s engineering, environmental services and nursing departments, as well as physicians and leadership.
Ongoing construction on the third and fourth floors of Oswego Hospital has been temporarily halted, officials said, to prepare the additional beds included in the surge plan. Hospital officials also said areas throughout the hospital are being repurposed and utilized to implement the plan.
Statewide more than 83,000 individuals have tested positive for the coronavirus, with the number of deaths approaching 2,000. Across the United States, there are nearly 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 4,300 deaths.
More than 12,000 individuals in New York are currently hospitalized, roughly 3,000 of whom are in intensive care units.
Oswego Health officials noted the Port City facility is not currently and has not yet treated any COVID-19 patients.
Personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies continue to be a challenge across the country, but local officials said Wednesday supply shortages aren’t an urgent issue at this moment.
“I don’t know that anybody has run out of anything yet,” said Oswego County Administrator Phil Church, noting securing supplies can be difficult but the county is working tirelessly to secure supplies for frontline health care workers.
Church said “a good portion” of the county’s emergency management office is currently dedicated to procurement and logistics, working to secure supplies through the state and “scouring the world” for supplies.
“Supplies are scarce to come by — the masks, the gowns all the protective equipment,” Church said. “Because you can burn through those pretty fast.”
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said acquiring enough N95 masks would perhaps be the most significant challenge, but noted the local supply is not critically low. Huang said the issue is “nationwide” and county officials are working very hard to secure the necessary resources.
Church said the county is trying to order supplies in anticipation of the potential need at the height of the problem. Ordering supplies is not difficult, he said, but officials have no control over when the items would be delivered.
“We know in all reality this is going to continue to climb and we’re going to need more and more,” Church said. “So we’re going to order what we anticipate that we’re going to need.”
