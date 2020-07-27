Local family asks for help locating lost treasured quilt

OSWEGO — An heirloom, hand-made quilt has been misplaced by a local family who are now seeking the public’s assistance in locating it. Stitched by a family friend out of the t-shirts of Oswego County’s Currier family, the family believes it may have accidentally been discarded during recent home care-taking. The quilt may have been “mistakenly donated, or worse yet thrown in a dumpster.”
“The t-shirts have loads of memories,” said Jamie Currier-Dix. Seen above, the quilt is a patchwork of a number of popular central New York and upstate organizations, sports teams and causes. “Real Women Wear Orange,” a common Syracuse University rallying cry, and “Mind your own biscuits and life will be gravy,” a lyric from a Kacey Musgraves song, are clearly visible. If you have seen this quilt or have any information on its possible location, please contact Jamie Currier-Dix at 315-592-1641.
