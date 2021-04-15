Local Eats & Essentials, founded by SUNY Oswego alum, expands easy ordering to Oswego County

OSWEGO — Order takeout and support local restaurants in Oswego County with a new partnership between a premium online service and The Palladium-Times/Valley News.
With LocalEatsAndEssentials.com, Pall-Times and Valley News readers can now order from their favorite locally owned restaurants online in a unique program founded by a SUNY Oswego alum. It’s 100 percent free for local restaurants to participate. There’s never been a better time to support local restaurants as the COVID-19 lockdown has presented an unprecedented challenge for small businesses and eateries.
“Restaurants need our support right now and this new program will help those who live in central New York to show their support by going online and ordering take-out from your favorite restaurant,” says Mark Vinciguerra, Local Eats partner, and a 1989 graduate of SUNY Oswego. “Unlike other expensive online ordering programs, Local Eats is entirely free for the restaurant.”
The Palladium-Times and Valley News, along with the rest of the Oswego County Media Group, are partnering with Local Eats to help promote the program to thousands of local consumers using print, social and digital advertising.
“We are thrilled to be part of this program and are always looking for new ways to support local restaurants and local business in our community. We’re looking forward to making it easier for restaurants in our community to get more online orders without paying the big fees,” said Jeff Weigand, Oswego County Media Group Publisher and Chief Revenue Officer. “We encourage the community to support this program and the local restaurants in their community.”
To learn more and to order, go to www.localeatsandessentials.com.
About Local Eats & Essentials: Local Eats is an online takeout service that makes it easy to order from more than one restaurant in your community at a time. The program is free for restaurants and the customer pays a nominal local restaurant support fee (between $1 and $5) depending on the size of their order.
About The Palladium-Times/Valley News/OswegoCountyNewsNow.com:
The place for the most local news in Oswego County, NY. With dedicated reporters on regular beats, no one covers the county better. In addition to quality reporting and the most local news content, OswegoCountyNewsNow.com delivers a marketplace to bring the buyers and sellers of our communities together on a daily basis.
