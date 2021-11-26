OSWEGO — Community leaders and residents are gearing up for the holiday season through a multitude of festive events.
The cities of Oswego and Fulton and the town of Mexico are hosting events, each with a variety of activities geared toward making spirits bright.
The Port City and the town of Mexico will have their tree lighting ceremonies on Saturday, while Fulton residents will have to wait until Dec. 4 for their celebration.
Kicking off at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Don Hill Civic Plaza in front of city hall, the 34th annual Oswego Christmas Tree Lighting celebration will include family-focused, Christmas-themed activities.
There will be a visit from Santa Claus and horse-drawn carriage rides in the city’s historic downtown from 2-6 p.m., and an ice sculpture carving demonstration from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
The lighting of the Christmas tree, local vendors and a fireworks display over the Oswego River will conclude the event.
“Our annual holiday tree lighting ceremony is always a great event to get people into the holiday spirit following Thanksgiving,” Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said. “We’re glad to be back live and in person this year and we’re working hard to put together a fun, magical evening full of exciting activities and entertainment.”
Last year’s tree lighting ceremony was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s restrictions on public gatherings. It was the first time the celebration was held solely virtually. Barlow said Saturday’s tree lighting ceremony would again be live streamed on his Facebook page.
The tree lighting itself is scheduled for 6 p.m. and as the tree lights up, entertainment will be provided by Creation Dance Studio, Gina Marie Music, CNY Arts, and local magician Chris Wiehl, according to the mayor’s office.
The celebration will come to a close with a fireworks display launched over the Oswego River from the Harbor Rail Trail Bridge at approximately 6:10 p.m.
“Our live-streamed show last year was a big hit. People from all over the country tuned in to celebrate the lighting of the city’s tree. This year, we want to involve our virtual audience again, while adding some of the traditional in-person fun back into the event,” Deputy Director of Economic Development Amy Murphy said.
The town of Mexico will host its festival starting at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Village Gazebo Park. According to town personnel, this event is the town’s first tree lighting ceremony and will feature entertainment and refreshments, with the tree lighting taking place shortly after 4 p.m.
The city of Fulton’s tree lighting ceremony is set for 3-7 p.m. Dec. 4.
The ceremony will be held along South Second Street near the Fulton Municipal Building. It will feature entertainment from local musician Joe Cortini, and Christmas caroling from groups including Oswego Industries, Oswego County Homeschool students and the G. Ray Bodley High School chorus, according to Chris Waldron, director of the Fulton Parks and Recreation Department.
Doughnuts, cookies, candy canes and hot cocoa will be available. In addition to the array of treats, residents can expect a visit from Santa Claus and the Grinch. Santa will be sitting on a bench near city hall and will be available for photos.
“We wanted to make it more friendly for families to attend,” Waldron said during in a previous interview. “We purchased extra lights for the tree this year, so it should be much brighter.”
The tree will be lit at 6 p.m. along South First Street, across from the municipal building.
