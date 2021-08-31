FAIRCHILD AFB, WA – Airman First Class Rob Desimone of Liverpool has completed Advanced SERE Skills Training at the Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington state.
Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) is a training program that prepares U.S. military personnel to survive and “return with honor” in survival scenarios. The curriculum includes survival skills, evading capture, application of the military code of conduct, and techniques for escape from captivity. SERE is taught to a variety of personnel based upon risk of capture and exploitation value with a high emphasis on aircrew, special operations, and foreign diplomatic and intelligence personnel.
Desimone entered the U.S. Air Force in March of 2021 and has successfully completed Air Force basic training (BMT) and an aircrew fundmentals course, graduating from BMT on April 29 with Honors Distinction. Desimone also completed the Air Force physical fitness test with a score of 99.2.
Desimone gained his Aircrew Wings on the morning of July 28, with his aunt Deborah Mahar Garcia bestowing the honors.
Desimone will now be relocating to Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to continue his Air Force journey to eventually fly on an E-3 Sentry Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft as an Airborne Mission Systems Specialist. AWACS is the U.S. Air Force’s primary aerial command and control aircraft.
Desimone is a 2015 graduate of Liverpool High School.
____________________
WEST POINT — Cadet Alexa Patterson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Patterson IV of Fulton, has completed Cadet Basic Training at the U.S. Military Academy.
Patterson entered West Point on June 28 and has successfully completed six weeks of basic training, one of the most challenging events a cadet will encounter over the course of their four years at the academy.
The initial military training program provides cadets with basic skills to instill discipline, pride, cohesion, confidence, and a high sense of duty to prepare them for entry into the Corps of Cadets. Areas of summer instruction included first aid, mountaineering, hand grenades, rifle marksmanship, and nuclear biological and chemical training.
Patterson began classes Aug. 16. She graduated from G. Ray Bodley High School, and plans to graduate from West Point in 2025 and be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.
She is also a member of the Army women’s lacrosse team, which begins this week under new head coach Michelle Tumolo. Army will play at the S.U. Fall Ball event on Sept. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.