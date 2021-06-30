OSWEGO — For SUNY Oswego Meteorology Professor Scott Steiger, it’s all about tracking the elusive supercell thunderstorm
“That’s the goal,” said of storm chasing, which recently took him to the heartland of America in search of the perfect twister.
Supercells are the least common type of thunderstorm and have a high propensity to produce severe weather that can include damaging winds, large hail and even tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Supercell thunderstorms are distinguished from other thunderstorms by a deep and persistent rotating updraft called a mesocyclone.
Steiger and a pair of colleagues, University of Northern Vermont Professor Dr. Ari Preston and former SUNY Oswego student Dr. Jake Mulholland, recently completed a jaunt across the southwest and central United States hunting for supercell thunderstorms.
Typically accompanied by a dozen or more students, the annual storm chasing trips started in 2007 but last year’s trip was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With universities’ coronavirus-related restrictions remaining in place this year, Steiger, Preston and Mulholland set off for a weeks-long storm chasing trip in late May without students.
The main purpose of this year’s trip, according to Steiger, was to keep up their storm chasing skills so when students can participate again — next year, hopefully — the team will still be sharp.
Steiger said the hands-on storm chasing trips are like a weather forecasting boot camp in which students and staff are “living and breathing the weather 24/7.” Such an immersive experience can be crucial to the success of future meteorologists, allowing them to link real life experience with the radar, maps and forecasting studied in the classroom.
“For a meteorologist, the laboratory is outside,” Steiger said, adding it was “unfortunate” the students could not join the team this year. “It is so important, I believe, for students to get outside, do research and take direct and visual observations of the weather. It really increases their ability to understand how the atmosphere operates.”
Steiger said storm chasing is “like a game of chess,” with the team trying to plan and position themselves ahead of time to get the best data and see the storms.
A typical storm chasing day starts around 9 a.m. with a forecast briefing at the hotel, Steiger says, with participants looking at weather maps and discussing where and when severe weather might occur. Following the meeting, the chasers get into their vehicles and head to a target city where they believe storms will initiate by early afternoon.
“And that can change,” Steiger said of the destination. “I’m looking at weather data constantly and we may adjust that target city.”
Once storms start developing, Steiger said the chasers look at live radar data and compare it to visual observations of clouds to determine the most favorable environment for storms to develop the trademark supercell rotation.
“And then we just chase it,” Steiger said. “We take photographs, and we are comparing radar data to what we are seeing visually. That’s where the students would really learn.”
While observing the storms, the storm chasers are also doing research, launching weather balloons and collecting data. The storm chasers’ activity goes beyond education too, Steiger said, with the team sending pictures and information to local NWS offices that can assist in more accurate storm warnings.
By sunset, or shortly thereafter, the team tries to get to a hotel toward the area they plan to chase storms the next day. Steiger said all throughout the trip he is thinking a day or two ahead about where the team can chase the next storm.
Storm chasers are prone to making mistakes and sometimes after showing up to a location expecting a supercell the team “ends up with a sunburn,” Steiger said, calling weather forecasting “one of the most humbling experiences we can have as humans.”
There is no formal itinerary on the storm chasing trips, Steiger said, with chasers playing it day-by-day and heading to whichever environment is favorable for the supercell storms that “make the most dangerous weather.”
“It really is where the weather looks favorable for severe thunderstorms — that’s where we go,” Steiger said.
Location scouting starts “several weeks before the trip” with the examination of long-range weather data and forecasting to determine the best locations, according to Steiger, who noted the team avoids the northeast and southeast as the uneven terrain and wooded areas can make storm chasing more dangerous.
“We have an area that stretches from Texas to North Dakota and Colorado to Missouri,” Steiger said of the area in which the team chases storms, adding the late May and early June period is near the climatological peak for tornadoes and supercells in the region.
The most recent trip brought the storm chasers to Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico.
Throughout a storm chasing trip, Steiger said the team drives 8,000 miles over two weeks on average.
“It’s a lot of driving,” he said. “We’re in the car a lot and we don’t eat very well. There are some days when dinner is gas station food.”
The storm chasing trips are not 100 percent business though, Steiger said. There are some down days, and the team was able to stop at Big Bend National Park in south Texas and White Sands in New Mexico during breaks in the action.
The 2021 trip was an overall success, Steiger said, noting the trio “saw a lot of nice structure in terms of supercells.” He is, however, really looking forward to having students on the trip again next year.
