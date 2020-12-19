Knowing how local merchants support the community, Oswego’s Margaret Waters-Poor wanted to make sure to support them this holiday season.
As a bonus to taking advantage of their variety and special offers available, Waters-Poor had her name drawn as the winner of the Live Local, Shop Local for the Holidays promotion, presented by Pathfinder Bank, The Palladium-Times, and The Valley News.
She won the grand prize of five $100 gift cards.
“I am thrilled, just thrilled to death. I am so happy that I can get out and do some local shopping. I always try to get all my shopping done in Oswego County and support the local merchants,” Waters-Poor said.
Waters-Poor was selected among the numerous entries to receive the grand prize, and selected the businesses in the Oswego and Fulton areas where she will use her gift cards from the many that sponsored the promotion.
She chose to receive $100 gift cards to C’s Farm Market and Beverage Center, Stone’s Candies, Green Planet Grocery, Murdock’s Bicycles and Sports and The Press Box.
“I saw the stores that were participating, and I thought, gosh, those are the stores I go to,” Waters-Poor said.
Live Local, Shop Local for the Holidays ran from Nov. 25 to Dec. 11. Shoppers were encouraged to stop by local businesses, getting their card stamped at six different ones. Once someone attained six stamps, they could drop off the card at boxes at any participating business.
Not normally one for contests, Waters-Poor said she entered this contest for the first time because she saw the opportunity arise. The participating businesses she picked were businesses she frequents, she said she already has a plan for how to spend the money.
She said that while her holiday shopping is completed, she is going to use the money to help in her normal shopping and to give treats to her family.
“I love supporting the local merchants because they are always so generous to the kids for clubs for school or fundraisers. They are always donating something for a benefit. If I can shop with them, I am happy to do so,” Waters-Poor said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the businesses she would’ve typically frequented were closed, but she still had some of her go-to familiar options. Her last stop, The Press Box, was stamped after she decided to go there to enjoy some soup.
Jon Spaulding, publisher of The Palladium-Times and The Valley News, said he is happy to see shoppers and local businesses benefit from the promotion. He thanked Pathfinder Bank, the participating businesses, and the community for their support.
“Congratulations to Margaret and all of our local participating businesses who are all winners when we shop local,” Spaulding said. “I am thrilled that Pathfinder Bank partnered with our community media group on this promotion again, and I encourage all of our readers to keep shopping locally and supporting local businesses.”
Officials at Pathfinder Bank congratulated the winner and said they are excited to see the continued support of local businesses by community members.
“We would like to extend our thanks to every person who participated, and we would also like to congratulate the winner of the $500 local shopping spree,” said James Dowd, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Pathfinder Bank.
Spaulding said to look for the next Live Local, Shop Local promotion in the spring of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.