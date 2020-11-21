Live Local Shop Local for the holidays kicks off

OSWEGO — Supporting local small businesses this season is a goal of the Live Local, Shop Local for the Holidays campaign, running Nov. 25 through Dec. 11.
Residents shopping locally can save time and money while taking advantage of unique offerings and special deals during the promotion, which is sponsored by Pathfinder Bank, The Palladium-Times, and The Valley News.
If shoppers need even more incentive, those who fill out a Live Local Shop Local card, have it stamped six times, and drop it in the entry boxes at participating businesses will have a chance to win a $500 local shopping spree.
How’s that for a stocking stuffer!
The campaign starts Wednesday, Nov. 25 in The Palladium-Times and The Valley News with an 8.5 x 11-inch insert, with a detachable Shop Local card for shoppers to bring to participating businesses.
Bring the card to businesses you shop in between Wednesday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Dec. 11. Once the card has been stamped six times, the shopper fills out the card and drops it in an entry box at a participating business. That shopper is then eligible for the $500 local shopping spree.
Entries will be collected on Dec. 11. The winning name will be drawn the following week and will be announced in The Palladium-Times, The Valley News, on OswegoCountyNewsNow.com and social media.
Extra fliers with the Shop Local cards will be given to participating businesses and sponsors to hand out to customers during the campaign. Customers will be encouraged to come in with their cards during the campaign and shop at participating local retailers.
Retailer offers will be advertised in group pages every Wednesday and Saturday in The Pall-Times and The Valley News during the campaign, and in the Oswego County Advertiser on Nov. 28 and Dec. 5. Group pages will also be posted to www.OswegoCountyNewsNow.com each week throughout the campaign.
Live Local, Shop Local for the Holidays coincides with other special holiday-themed events such as the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Stroll (Nov. 29 through Dec. 6) through Oswego and Fulton, and the Home for the Holidays and tree lighting events in downtown Oswego.
Katie Toomey, executive director of the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, said shopping locally this holiday season has several benefits.
“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our community and add the unique character and charm that make Oswego County a great place to live, work and play,” Toomey said. “The owners of these shops and eateries are our friends and neighbors and need our support now more than ever. I encourage the community to not only shop safely this season, but to make sure the dollars they spend stay right here in our community to fuel its resurgence and growth.”
Jon Spaulding, publisher of The Palladium-Times and The Valley News, said he appreciates Pathfinder Bank’s support of this key campaign.
“As small, local businesses, The Palladium-Times and Valley News know the importance of shopping locally and supporting the local economy. This co-promotion with Pathfinder Bank reinforces that belief and our partnerships with small businesses throughout our Oswego County communities,” he said. “We are not surprised that Pathfinder Bank, a cornerstone business in our community and a staunch supporter of small business, has joined us in this initiative, and we are grateful for their ongoing investments throughout our county.”
See the daily Live Local Shop Local pages in The Palladium-Times this week for additional details and a list of local businesses thus far that have joined in the promotion.
