‘Litter pickers’ lend a hand near Oswego River

OSWEGO — Members of a local volunteer organization took it upon themselves this week to make an effort to impact the community in a small, but noticeable way.
On Tuesday, the Indivisible Oswego Litter Pickers held a small event where volunteers came together to raise awareness about litter’s environmental impact and the need to combat it throughout the community.
“We are always trying to do something local, and picking up litter is one thing we find that is needed, especially along the riverside and the shores,” said Suzanne Stout, a member of We the People of Oswego Indivisible’s Environmental Committee.
According to Stout, We the People of Oswego Indivisible (WPOI) is a local, non-partisan political charter of the national Indivisible movement. Their stated goal is to raise awareness about issues affecting the larger community.
Within the group, several smaller committees are designated to handle specific issues, such as environmental issues, health issues and others.
The Indivisible Oswego Litter Pickers is part of the WPOI’s Environmental Committee.
On Tuesday, Stout, Anne Pagano, and Tom and Mary Loe met behind the Pontiac Terrace in Oswego and set out to pick up as much litter as they could find along pedestrian walkways.
Stout said Tom Loe organized the event after he brought the issue in front of the committee. During a recent interview, Loe told The Palladium-Times his reasoning behind the effort.
“Recently, my wife and I have gone on more hikes because of the COVID restrictions and we saw an increasing amount of trash on paths as the snow was starting to melt,” Loe said. “I wanted to do something practical for the community and pick up litter.”
According to Loe, picking up trash is a common practice for him, but planning an event like this is not. He said this was the first event like this he had planned and organized.
Prior to the event, Loe said he was anticipating “a handful” of people to show up, but as the clock struck 11 a.m. Tuesday, only four people attended the event, with another member joining the cause later.
According to Stout, there were not as many people as initially planned because of scheduling conflicts that arose.
“I know of at least 10 people who had doctor appointments or prior obligations who were busy,” Stout said.
However, this did not deter the small group from its mission. The four set out with grabbers and trash bags in hand.
Following the cleanup effort, Loe said the group filled nearly eight 45-gallon trash bags worth of litter from the east and west side Oswego River Walkways and Harbor Trail.
Loe and his wife Mary said they looked throughout Breitbeck Park’s coastal walkway and found a few items they were not anticipating to find, such as a steel folding chair and a bicycle fork (the piece of a bicycle that holds the front tire).
City officials on Wednesday extended their gratitude for the organization’s efforts.
“As the councilor of the First Ward and on behalf of the residents of the ward and residents of the city of Oswego who all enjoy the parks all around the city, especially Breitbeck Park along the water, we certainly appreciate the efforts of the organization for dedicating their time and energy to cleaning up the shore,” said Councilor Susan McBrearty, D-1st Ward.
For the next event — which he estimates would be within the next few weeks around Earth Day — the group will expand its cleanup efforts to other community areas throughout the city. Areas such as the Lakeview Park on East Tenth Street, the east side marina, and further on the river walkways.
For more information about the efforts and to learn more about the organization, visit wethepeopleoswegony.wordpress.com or visit their Facebook page.
