Lights in the darkness

BUNDYVILLE — Kevin Rookey thought now is the right time to brighten people’s spirits by adding some nightime color.
The Bundyville resident strung together 10 light-up hearts with American flags attached over a 1,000-foot stretch of County Route 57 just south of the Minetto Bridge in the town of Volney. The colorful LEDs have drawn many to the area to take pictures and spread the word on social media.
For Rookey, the focus is providing a simple joy.
“I wanted to see if one person, a nobody from nowhere, can get off their porch and make the community smile and make it a better place,” Rookey said. “You can make a difference.”
Rookey installed the hearts, repurposed from a previous project, in mid-April. Long extension cords connect the multi-colored lights — some nights in classic American red, white and blue, and others in a spectrum encompassing the rainbow.
Bright nights don’t mean a high energy bill, either: the energy efficient lights total roughly a 12 wattage output all together, Rookey said.
The colorful arrangement is meant to provide light in a world that has gone very dark during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
“Simply a tiny break in their day,” Rookey said. “The world needs that. We’re drowning in bad news.”
It isn’t Rookey’s first foray into lighting since he was certified at the Light Research Center at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute a decade ago.
A mechanic by trade, Rookey has studied at the Light Research Center at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and his expertise has led him to become a local point man for current affairs.
In August 2018, Rookey set up a heart on top of the lighthouse to honor renowned angler Kevin Davis and earlier this year in Minetto’s Riverview Park, Rookey’s work showcased a shamrock for St. Patrick’s Day and a heart for Valentine’s Day. The heart, etched with glowing text reading “Minetto,” was then turned blue as Gov. Andrew Cuomo asked for lights to be turned blue in honor of essential workers.
“In Oswego in February, there’s no color,” Rookey said. “That added color and it made people smile. There is no message, just smile. Make the world a better place.”
For Minetto Supervisor David Domicolo, Rookey’s work has helped bring positivity to the town and area.
“We’re trying to take advantage of our situation and keep people positive,” Domicolo said. “We know that people have been pent up for a long time and we know how difficult it is.”
Domicolo has also taken other measures to spread positivity in Minetto. He helped hand out masks at local stores and at the senior center, and has also been playing his guitar on Facebook Live.
“We’re going to continue to do whatever we can do. … Anything to keep people’s spirits lifted,” Domicolo said
