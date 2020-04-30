Lights in the darkness

Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Cloudy with heavy rain developing this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 61F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Rain. Low 47F. SSE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.