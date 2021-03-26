Legislator Drumm won’t seek re-election, city seat up for grabs

OSWEGO — Three-term Oswego County legislator and Port City Democrat Tom Drumm announced in a social media post Thursday he would not seek re-election, and will leave office once his current term expires at the end of the year.
Drumm, who represents portions of the city of Oswego in the 16th Legislative District, told constituents and followers he has accomplished many of the goals he had when entering the county’s legislative chamber six years ago at age 22.
“When I got involved in politics in the first place, I always told myself to not just hold onto an office for the sake of staying relevant or for the sake of just holding onto the office,” Drumm told The Palladium-Times in a recent interview. “So, it's time for something different. I did not want to just run for the sake of running.”
Chief among his accomplishments, Drumm said, was providing county social services agencies the appropriate funding to tackle issues of local child nutrition and abuse.
“I've worked really closely with the Child Advocacy Center (CAC), which is a passion of mine, to try to reduce our nutrition and abuse rates,” he said, noting the matter is still very much a work in progress. “But I do feel comfortable leaving the legislature knowing the right people are in charge.”
Holding the county accountable to promises of health and wellness improvements for children was one of Drumm’s focuses as a member of the county’s Human Services committee.
“We were able to get CAC funding to roll out a county-wide child abuse training, essentially strenghtening the recognition of the signs of child abuse,” he said. “That's certainly one of the things I'm most proud of.”
Injecting more transparency into discussions about county economic development was another item of business Drumm targeted throughout his career.
“I don't think we're completely there yet,” he admitted. “People have a right to know where the money is going, and I have pushed for that for a long time.”
Efforts to make government more accessible to county residents included advocating for evening meeting times so more community members could attend them, Drumm said, as well as pushing for a restructuring of the Legislature’s districts. The former Legislature minority leader noted having 25 legislative seats at the county level is “too much.”
“I set my course to be bipartisan, to try to work across the aisle to get there,” he said. “Let's be upfront and honest about it — there is way too much of a partisan divide for a local government (in Oswego County). If you look at surrounding counties, whether it's to the south of us (in the counties of Cayuga and Onondaga), they have had split legislatures and they continue to work together.”
Whether it's giving Democratic minority caucus members committee chairmanships or “facilitating a little bit more of a working government to have the minority skin in the game,” Drumm said the county still has a lot of room for improvement when it comes to partisan splits.
Minority Leader Marie Schadt, D-Minetto, was Drumm’s only fellow Democrat on the 25-person county Legislature the past two years, and said she was sad to learn Drumm would not seek re-election — but recognizes he has other priorities in his young life and understood his decision.
"I really enjoyed working with him," Schadt said, adding Drumm was an asset to the Democratic Party Caucus during his three terms in office. "He was great to work with, he is a very competent, sharp individual and I've thoroughly enjoyed working with him."
There are now 10 Democratic Party candidates lined up to run for Legislature seats, according to records from the Oswego County Board of Elections reviewed Friday. Nominating petitions for ballot spots were due Thursday. Ten contested races represent the party's largest slate of candidates in recent memory.
With such small numbers, Democrats have recently been largely shut out of decision-making, but Shadt said she’s more focused on doing what is best for the county and her district than party politics.
"It's about holding each other accountable and trying to do the right thing," Schadt said, adding Democrats might not be able to get a lot of legislation passed, but will continue raising tough questions and serving as fiscal watchdogs for county taxpayers. "That's all we can do right now."
Democrat and former city community development director Mary Vanouse has filed petitions to contest Drumm’s seat, as has Republican and local realtor James Scanlon.
“(Vanouse) brings a wealth of knowledge and governmental experience to the table,” said Jonathan Ashline, who chairs the City of Oswego Democratic Committee. “She will be a wonderful county legislator for the minority caucus.”
Ashline called Drumm “one of the finest public servants” he knows.
“He served the district and earned himself a break,” Ashline said. “The committee wishes him rest and we are excited to see where he lands next.”
All 25 of the Oswego County Legislature’s seats will be up for election this year. Legislators are elected to two-year terms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.