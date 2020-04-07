OSWEGO — The Leave a Legacy of Oswego County website shares the stories of “ordinary people showing extraordinary generosity.”
Norrie and Geraldine Jones were philanthropists who gave to the Boy Scouts, Oswego Minor Hockey Association and Oswego Maritime Foundation. Ruth Barnhart was a health care worker who left Oswego Health more than $5.7 million, while Virginia Dean was an educator whose contributions helped renovate and expand the Oswego Public Library.
Each grew up in Oswego County and made donations to various community organizations.
Leave A Legacy of Oswego County is hoping to educate and raise awareness so more people will invest back into their communities and support not-for-profit organizations through wills or estate plans.
“We want them to think about and to support our local not-for-profit organizations from a charitable giving standpoint,” said Randy Zeigler, the co-chair of the steering committee. “Also, to consider creating bequests in wills and trust distributions that would be larger planned gifts over time.
“It’s the concept of leaving a legacy — leaving a legacy from a person’s life into the community they lived their entire life.”
Zeigler said Leave a Legacy of Oswego County started after he was a part of a series of estate planning seminars with YMCA members and interested people from the H. Lee White Maritime Museum.
“We realized this is really an issue much bigger than just the Y and the Maritime Museum,” Zeigler said. “We were watching the out-migration of people from Oswego County and flowing to lots of other parts of the country, and we were concerned as people left New York state — and especially Oswego County — we would have a potential financial drain as well. … As a group we decided to figure out a solution to encourage people to really make long-term planned giving investments back into the community.”
Leave A Legacy of Oswego County has more than a dozen not-for-profits as members, who pay a small fee to fund communication efforts and awareness-building campaigns. Leave A Legacy has also put together a directory to help guide people where to go if they want to donate to specific organizations.
Zeigler urged people who want to give to discuss it with their financial adviser or lawyer.
“A lot of people think — and this is one of the myths we’re trying to dispel — that planned giving is only for people with great wealth, and that’s really not true,” Zeigler said. “It certainly applies to people with significant wealth, but even people with relatively small estates can leave important legacy gifts to the organization they love.”
Leave A Legacy does not directly solicit gifts. Instead, the organization focuses on raising awareness.
“The whole idea is to really educate the Oswego County population about the advantages of charitable giving, the importance of investing back into our community on a long-term basis and supporting our not-for-profit organizations because of the very good human services work they do,” Zeigler said.
