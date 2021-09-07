Bristol Hill Church honored for history of trailblazing equality.
VOLNEY — More than 100 years before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. called 11 a.m. on Sunday “one of the most segregated hours,” blacks and whites were worshiping together in a small house of worship perched atop a hill in the town of Volney.
Bristol Hill Church, founded in 1812 by a delegation of local blacks and whites as the First Congregational Church and Society of Volney, not only served as a rare integrated place of worship, but early members of the congregation also were proponents of the abolition of slavery.
That history was recognized on Sunday with the dedication of a roadside marker celebrating the structure’s designation on the National Register of Historic Places.
As part of a brief ceremony Sunday afternoon, Volney Historian Debra Allen shared some of the more than 200-year history of the church and its members, who played important roles in the local abolitionist movement and had ties to the Underground Railroad.
“The church was formed by a mixed group of African-Americans and white Americans who helped a number of escaped slaves to freedom,” Allen said, noting some of the freed slaves felt comfortable enough with the surrounding community that they chose to stay and make a life in the area.
Obtained with financial help from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation — an organization aimed at celebrating community history — the roadside marker celebrates the Bristol Hill Church’s inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places in 2001, as well as its integrated history and abolitionist leanings. The 19th-century church was also included on New York State’s Underground Railroad Heritage Trail.
Pastor Andrew Hinman, as part of a prayer that reflected the church’s past, said the roadside marker commemorated the work of previous generations who put their faith into action to see one another as brothers and sisters regardless of the color of their skin.
“May we learn from the past to make a brighter future,” the pastor said, thanking all those who worked to uncover the history of the church, which only came to light over the past few decades.
The First Congregational Church and Society of Volney, which later became Bristol Hill Church, adopted a series of anti-slavery resolutions in the 1840s that described the practice as a sin.
Members of the church reportedly had ties to the famous New York abolitionist Gerrit Smith. One of the church’s leaders, Hiram Gilbert, better known in his time as Deacon Gilbert, is said to have housed fugitive slaves in his home on what is now Gilbert Mills Road in Volney. Historians uncovered a report in the abolitionist newspaper “Friend of Man” that describes Gilbert, who joined the church in 1831, helping a fugitive slave named George.
Though the history of the church lives on, the structure itself has fallen on hard times, according to James Hinman, the pastor at the time much of the history was unveiled. He said the structure, which was built in the 1830s, needs repairs to its roof, electrical system and interior walls. In recent years, the exterior of the church was restored, including the reconstruction of the bell tower and cupola.
“Now is the time to focus on the roof and interior restoration of the sanctuary,” said James Hinman, who noted the church is trying to raise money to address the much-needed restoration of the historic structure. “All donations will be appreciated.”
The church plans to display the stories of the early members and their roles in the abolitionist movement throughout September for Underground Railroad Month. The church is open for walking tours each Friday and Saturday from 1-5 p.m. throughout the month.
For group tours or more information, anyone interested can call 315-593-1114.
