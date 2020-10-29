Leading from the front: Barclay in spotlight as Assembly GOP boss, seeking another term

PULASKI — Will Barclay’s ascension to Assembly Minority Leader would, in a regular year, likely be The Palladium-Times’ top story of 2020 but this year has been (charitably) irregular.
The Pulaski Republican is seeking his ninth two-year term to the 120th Assembly District, which includes large portions of Oswego County and a handful of towns in Onondaga and Jefferson counties. Many of his motivations remain the same as during his initial 2002 campaign: one is deeply personal, the other his professional mission.
“I still love this area, and the reason I initially ran was for my two boys and they’re still in the area,” Barclay told The Palladium-Times in a recent interview. “We face the same oppressive economic situation from Albany, but I’ve shown I can be a fighter for the area and I’ll continue to be.”
Lower taxes, less spending, more support for business — Barclay and other upstate politicians have been beating this drum for generations and it’s unlikely to radically change soon, by his own admission.
“When I leave Albany, it’ll still be an issue,” he said.
Looking back now, the first few hours and days of 2020 seem like a harbinger of the chaos that would envelop Barclay and New York and the planet. The sun hadn’t even risen the morning of Jan. 1 before big changes were afoot: Assembly GOP Leader Brian Kolb was out.
Kolb’s New Year’s Eve arrest for driving under the influence may have cracked the door but Barclay kicked it down, quickly amassing the necessary support among his fellow Assembly Republicans to win the internal leadership election. Barclay immediately faced a slew of obstacles: a $5 billion budget deficit; a New York City legislative caucus who desperately wanted a specific type of criminal justice reform; a general public more disenchanted with politics than ever.
Those same problems still exist, magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic. The $5 billion shortfall is now $13 billion (“spending has always been something that wasn’t really addressed and now we’re paying the price”) and bail reform is the least popular Albany export since the SAFE Act.
“Not only in New York City, but in upstate cities, there’s a direct link to an increase in crime,” Barclay said. Assembly and Senate Democrats were at first defiant of any attempts to fuss with the long sought-after criminal justice reform package passed in 2019 but eventually, spurred by what Barclay said was the effort of he and his colleagues, relented and added several new offenses that now carry mandatory cash bail.
“We had a direct effect on that,” Barclay said, noting he was “optimistic” that the Legislature would continue to address court policy. “As the crime rates continue to be high especially compared year over year, the political pressure will continue to be applied.”
The upstate/downstate divide was pronounced before the pandemic, but now it’s personal. Deficiencies in state government according to Barclay include but are not limited to Gov. Andrew Cuomo (“I can’t think his record is all that great”) and the state Department of Health (“A big box store can open but a mom-and-pop store can’t?”).
“Doing business in New York has always been a challenge but COVID brought people to the breaking point,” Barclay said. “People can deal with a lot, but you get frustrated. Why are these policies being implemented? It didn’t seem rooted in reality, or doing anything to fight the virus.”
Barclay said he believed Cuomo had “done a good job communicating” but the state’s “one size fits all” approach to pandemic response “made people pretty angry because we felt we were being penalized for having a low infection rate.”
“With 6,000 nursing home deaths, how can you call that a success?” Barclay said.
Barclay is again facing off against Lysander Democrat Gail Tosh. In 2018, he easily took the election with 31,000 votes to Tosh’s 14,000 but this year is not that year. With an expected major increase in both mail-in ballots and total ballots cast due to the presidential race at the top of the ticket, only the voters truly know who will come out on top.
Tosh and supporters have taken swipes recently at the Barclay “dynasty,” referring to his family’s eight generations living in the Pulaski area and history of family political service. Barclay’s father, H. Douglas Barclay, served in the New York State Senate from 1964 to 1984 and was appointed ambassador to El Salvador in 2003. The younger Barclay bristles at the suggestion of aristocracy.
“I didn’t run for office until 2002, nearly 20 years after (his father) was gone, all the people he knew would’ve been gone,” Barclay said. “It’s not a dynasty, where I just came in and took his seat, or he was the governor and then I was the governor — give me a break, that’s not how it went down. And what’s wrong with being passionate about the area?”
Barclay has been accused of many things, but disloyalty to his hometown is not one.
“I keep trying to push the area, and frankly, I think of what my father did for this area and try to emulate that,” he said. “We need strong people to go down and disagree with the New York City Democrats, and that’s the role I play. I’ll keep fighting for things I think the area needs, election time or not election time.”
Among Barclay’s supporters are Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow (who, in the interest of disclosure, has worked in Barclay's district office) and Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.
“Will Barclay has always been there for us. Whenever we call, regardless of the issue, he has been ready to work on behalf of central New York communities like Oswego and Fulton,” the pair said in a joint statement Wednesday. “His election as Leader of the Assembly Minority Conference was a proud moment for those who know him and an historic milestone for central New York. His re-election to the 120th District is well-earned and well-deserved.”
Election Day is Nov. 3.
