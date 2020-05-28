Leader of the band: Nick Sterio was ‘true gentleman’

OSWEGO — He’s been called a “true gentleman” and the “local Lawrence Welk,” who overcame tragic beginnings to preside for eight decades as one of Oswego County’s and central New York’s most respected and prolific band leaders. Now, Nicolino Sterio, 97, has been called home.
“Nick” Sterio — impresario, musician, airman, alderman, carpenter, haberdasher, father, brother, husband and son — passed away peacefully May 18, just two days shy of his 98th birthday, at the East Bridge Street homestead where he spent nearly his entire remarkable life.
“He always said, ‘I came into this world in the front room of this house, and I’ll go out in the front room of this house,’” David Sterio, Nick Sterio’s son, told The Palladium-Times this week.
Born in 1922, Nick Sterio was the middle child between two sisters and orphaned at the age of 11 when his father and mother died within 18 months of each other. Three local families agreed to each take one of the Sterio children, but the trio instead decided to stick together, take their chances and enter the St. Francis Home orphanage. After three years of saving their money, the Sterios’ aunt and uncle were able to build an addition on their home. The three children, now close to becoming young adults, who moved in together then moved out together. It wasn’t a terrible life, David Sterio says, despite stereotypes.
“There was one nun in particular who took particularly good care of him, and they stayed in touch for the rest of her life,” David Sterio recalled. “He had good memories of the orphanage.”
Sterio graduated from Oswego High School (OHS) and spent a stint in the U.S. Army Air Corps (now the U.S. Air Force) during World War II, also attending aviation school in Elmira, New York. He also took classes at George Peabody College, now a part of Vanderbilt University. It was at aviation school that he met father of American flight Orville Wright, providing Sterio with a story he’d tell for the rest of his life.
Before his father, Carmelo, passed, Sterio learned to play the banjo and would sit in with the city’s Italian American Citizens’ Band. It was at OHS that Sterio learned to play the clarinet and performed in public for the first time at age 16 with the Oswego City Summer Concert Band. It was the first gig of a career that would make him a local household name for generations.
He worked for a time as a carpenter before opening Sterio’s Men’s Shop in 1954 on West First Street, specializing in men’s fashion. Sterio married Adele Stracuzzi in 1958 and raised their two children (David Sterio and sister Judy) in the Port City. He was a member of numerous local groups including the Oswego Kiwanis, Elks Club, American Legion, Jaycees and the Oswego Country Club. He organized for music labor, serving as president and vice president of the Oswego County Musicians Union, and previously had spent time in the Carpenters Local 747 (now 277).
But it was the performances where Sterio and his meticulously honed ensemble were really able to shine.
“There were two or three similar — but different — bands in Oswego and they were all incredibly competitive,” said local musician Stan Gosek, who frequently played with and for Sterio. “The Policemen’s Ball, the Firemen’s Ball, the high school prom; that was the nature of it.”
In an era where Oswego was much more stratified along cultural and ethnic lines, your chops had to be strong and your canon diverse. In the 1950s, it was big band, with “10 O’clock Jump,” “Sing, Sing, Sing,” and “In The Mood” providing the soundtrack to post-war Oswego, but Sterio was also willing to change his set list with the times.
“The minute a new song came out on ‘Hit Parade,’ Nick would immediately get an arrangement. All the band leaders realized they needed to have the best quality on book,” Gosek said, referring to the music term for having a song memorized and ready to perform on cue.
From Glenn Miller and Tommy Dorsey in the 1940s and 1950s to the Beatles, rock and roll and the burgeoning Latin music scene of the 1960s right up through the 1980s and 1990s, Sterio “kept the library current.”
“When bossa nova came around, you had to get ‘Girl From Ipanema,’” Gosek said. “To a degree, it was about keeping up with the times but always in the context of the big band.”
When talking to those who knew Nick Sterio, a few descriptors repeatedly surface: gentleman, businessman, professional. He wasn’t a “hard-nosed, beat-you-up” or “aggressive” leader.
“He was a businessman and he knew what it took to get things done,” Gosek remembered. “He would make the set list, count off the tunes, do any of the interacting with the crowd. He was matter-of-fact on stage, not big gestures or flamboyance. The atmosphere of professionalism was critical.”
It didn’t matter if it was the middle of the summer — attire for the Nick Sterio Orchestra was non-negotiable.
“It could be 100 degrees outside and that didn’t matter,” Gosek said. “It was everybody in suits, all the time. The look of the band, how you carried yourself — that was important. Nobody draws attention to themselves, it’s about how well we play.”
Local leaders this week mourned Sterio’s passing, commisserated with his family on his passing and reflected on the long legacy of the “kind man and wonderful musician.”
“Nick Sterio was a credit to this region and his passing will be mourned across central New York,” said Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, an Oswego County native who has represented the county and his native Pulaski for nearly 20 years. “His life’s work, his personal journey, and his contributions to this area over the course of generations are truly inspirational.”
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, himself a percussionist, said the city had lost an icon.
“At 92, Nick Sterio was still playing with the city of Oswego City Band and doing his best to promote music throughout the Oswego community as he did his entire life,” said Barlow. “He was a true member of this community who gave back to his country, community and certainly left a legacy that will live on in Oswego for many years to come.
Oswego City School District Superintendent Dr. Dean Goewey said Nick Sterio was “a true gentleman” and a “pillar of the downtown community.”
“He was an incredible supporter of music in Oswego and in the Oswego area,” Goewey said.
David Sterio, who also serves as highway superintendent for Oswego Town, recalled his father’s rise to prominence in the Oswego music scene and his own eventual journey through the music staff.
“I always thought it was cool that Dad was in a band, and in 2nd grade he gave me my first clarinet and taught me to play,” David Sterio said. “His dance band played an awful lot, and it was always fun to get to go with dad and set up in the afternoon.”
He didn’t attend many performances of his father’s band as a child, David Sterio said, but as he grew up, he became a full-fledged member.
“When I got to high school, I’d get to go along and sit and play with the band if they needed an extra person,” he said. David Sterio would go on to pursue his own accomplished music career, including following his father’s leadership by assuming practical control of the ensemble in the 1980s, and serving as president of the Musicians Union of Oswego County.
Nick Sterio was well known for giving many young musicians their first paying jobs, and David Sterio still regularly hears from former band members.
“I’ve had a lot of people mention that — ‘I was just out of high school, just out of college and I got to play with your dad!” David Sterio said. “He always tried to find the best musicians he could, he generally got along with everybody.”
Late in his career, while in his eighties, Nick Sterio performed several times with the National Community Band along the east coast. At 92 years of age, he was still performing with the Oswego City Band, the longest participating member of the organization.
Nick and Adele Sterio spent their golden years keeping active around the Oswego community. Family members said they enjoyed dinners at their favorite local restaurants and golfed at the Oswego Country Club.
A proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle, Nick is survived by his devoted wife Adele (Stracuzzi) Sterio of Oswego, son David (Jill) Sterio of Oswego, and daughter Judy Sterio of New York City, grandchildren Shane and Shelby Stepien, great-grandchildren Spencer, Addison, Jameson and Connor, sister, Mamie Ellis, as well as dozens of nieces/nephews in Oswego, Massachusets, Maryland and California. Nick was predeceased by his sister, Mary Loschiavo.
A memorial service and celebration of Nick’s life will take place on a future date. Arrangements are in care of Sugar and Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego.
