Lawmakers spar with challengers over coronavirus aid package, leadership

WASHINGTON — New York and the nation have ground to a halt as a result of the coronavirus but with 237 days before general election ballots are cast, political candidates are making the most of the time they have.
U.S. Reps. John Katko, R-Camillus, and Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica, are taking a victory lap on the recently passed CARES Act, the $2.2 trillion economic stimulus legislation designed to dole out immediate relief to a struggling nation. The CARES Act is “crucial relief,” Katko said after the congressional vote, and Brindisi claimed local communities will “receive millions.”
The $2.2 trillion legislation will speed government payments of $1,200 to most Americans and increase jobless benefits for millions of people thrown out of work, according to reports out of Washington. President Donald Trump quickly affixed his signature to the compromise bill hammered out urgently by Democrat and Republican leaders in Congress. The CARES Act authorizes businesses big and small for loans, grants and tax breaks and lawmakers say it will send unprecedented billions to states and local governments — and the nation’s all but overwhelmed health care system.
“Together, we have focused on three broad goals in advocating for our region,” wrote Katko and Brindisi in a joint op-ed published this weekend.
First, to provide families and individuals in our community with relief in these uncertain times. Second, to ensure relief for small businesses and the thousands of men and women that they employ. And third, to deliver the personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators and support that our health care providers and our hospitals require.”
Katko and Brindisi face re-election in November. The passage of the CARES Act opened the door for their prospective opponents to unload.
“Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats wrongly tried to leverage the urgency of the passage of this bill by inserting a left-wing Democrat wish list of poison pills,” said former U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford, who lost a razor-thin 2018 race to Brindisi and is seeking a rematch this November. “Watching our very own representative, Anthony Brindisi, sit silently while Speaker Pelosi tried to derail this much needed aid for a left-wing agenda is not the leadership we deserve and expect.”
Republicans have chided Democratic leaders for delays and provisions they see as extraneous, such as funding for public broadcasting and the arts; Democrats said too many elements are a bailout for corporations that may not need it.
“I worked with Democrats and Republicans to send a bipartisan bill to President Trump’s desk,” Brindisi said in a statement to The Palladium-Times Monday in response to Tenney’s claims. “The president signed this bill and together we are delivering relief to workers, small businesses, families, and health care professionals. Now is not the time for partisan attacks, it is a time for us all to work together, as Americans, to fight back against this global pandemic.”
Katko’s office declined to comment for this story.
Syracuse’s Dana Balter, seeking the Democratic nomination for the second cycle in a row after falling short of unseating Katko in 2018, took the opportunity to draw what she sees is a link between Katko and the Trump administration.
“The president has continued to downplay the seriousness of this crisis, suggesting that things will be back to normal in a matter of a couple of weeks while health experts have agreed that this will take months to address,” Balter said. “Most disturbing is that he actively spreads misinformation about COVID-19, which is incredibly dangerous. The idea that this is the leadership this country needs is not only absurd, it’s dangerous. And yet, this is the man Rep. John Katko endorses.”
Katko on Jan. 23 endorsed Trump for another four years in the White House, saying while he was “sometimes frustrated by the president’s approach,” the nation “cannot afford the extreme policies being championed by the left.”
Balter called the CARES Act a "monumental piece of legislation and an important first step in boosting economic security for our communities."
"Despite the GOP's efforts to make this bill a corporate giveaway, Democratic leadership stayed focused on getting relief directly to working families and individuals," she said. "There is more that needs to be done, but this is an excellent start."
The massive CARES Act started as a draft plan among Republicans controlling the Senate who were seeking a greater voice in the coronavirus response efforts — especially after Pelosi was a dominant force in earlier legislation imposing a sick leave mandate on businesses.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., welcomed Democratic participation a week ago, and signed off on a major expansion of unemployment insurance, but his efforts to freeze out Pelosi and force a quick agreement were met with Democratic demands for large infusions of aid to states and hospitals, as well as an assortment of smaller items. McConnell and top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer of New York wrestled on the issues for days, along with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other administration officials.
Negotiations finally produced a deal early Wednesday morning, and the Senate passed the measure by a 96-0 vote.
“This measure will strengthen our nation’s response to the COVID-19 public health emergency and makes important strides towards providing economic relief for our region,” Katko said about the CARES Act, cautioning that there is “no question we have a long way to go.”
The legislation dwarfs prior Washington responses to crises like 9/11, the 2008 financial crisis, and natural disasters.
“We are in a crisis and we all need to work together to fight back,” Brindisi said. “With the president’s signature, we will deliver money to working families and individuals, equipment to our frontline workers, loans and assistance to our small businesses, and critical funds for our towns, counties, and state. Now is not the time for politics, it is a time for action.”
Key elements are untested, such as grants to small businesses to keep workers on payroll and complex lending programs to larger businesses. Rebate payments will go to people who have retained their jobs. Agencies like the Small Business Administration and state unemployment systems will be severely taxed, and conservatives fear that a new, generous unemployment benefit will dissuade jobless people from returning to the workforce.
The bill amounts to a bridge loan for much of the economy and carries a price tag that equals half the size of the entire $4 trillion-plus annual federal budget.
The legislation also establishes a $454 billion program for guaranteed, subsidized loans to larger industries in hopes of leveraging up to $4.5 trillion in lending to distressed businesses, states, and municipalities.
There is also $150 billion devoted to the health care system, including $100 billion for grants to hospitals and other health care providers buckling under the strain of COVID-19 caseloads.
It also seeks to strengthen the safety net for the poor and homeless. Schools and students would get relief, small business loan payments would be deferred. Evictions from public housing would be put on pause.
Republicans successfully pressed for an employee retention tax credit designed to help companies keep workers on payroll. Companies would also be able to defer payment of the 6.2 percent Social Security payroll tax. A huge tax break for interest costs and operating losses limited by the 2017 tax overhaul was restored at a $200 billion cost in a boon for the real estate sector.
Most people who contract the new coronavirus have mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
