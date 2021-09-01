Lawmakers back in Albany to address eviction ‘crisis’

ALBANY — As the state settles into a new era of leadership under Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay and fellow Republicans say the proposal to extend the Empire State’s eviction moratorium would create a “crisis.”
Hochul on Wednesday summoned lawmakers to an extraordinary session of the state Legislature to take up several pressing issues in her second week on the job: extend the state’s eviction moratorium, appoint leaders to the state’s cannabis regulation board and address open meeting law.
Barclay, R-Pulaski, and other Republicans are concerned about another eviction moratorium extension, saying it would severely inhibit the state’s housing market and infringe on property owners’ rights.
“The state’s eviction moratorium expired (Tuesday), but here we are today, back in Albany for an emergency special session to address a matter that should have been resolved long before now,” Barclay said during a Wednesday press conference. “Had rent relief been administered by the state properly, tenants, who have fallen on difficult times due to COVID, and small-property owners would have been in a far better financial position.”
Hochul has called the eviction moratorium extension a chance to “expand the safety net” for landlords and tenants.
“It is my goal to extend the eviction moratorium to expand rental assistance programs from today to Jan. 15,” Hochul said Tuesday. “We know that landlords are struggling and we need to make sure that small businesses are protected as well.”
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this year signed an extension to the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act of 2020. The measure extended protections against foreclosures, evictions and additional challenges placed on tenants until Aug. 31.
Barclay and state Senate Minority leader Robert Ortt, R-North Tonawanda said the measure, if passed, would only “kick the can down the road” and do nothing to solve the larger issue at hand — the unused funds from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) and state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) to address COVID-impacted residents.
“Since January, $2.6 billion in federal emergency rental assistance funding has been available to landlords and tenants, and yet OTDA has repeatedly failed to deliver to those struggling to make ends meet,” Barclay said Wednesday. “If this bill is until Jan 15, then we are going on almost two years without people begin able to collect rent.”
Ortt, a sharp critic of Cuomo in recent months, said the state’s “unlawful” eviction moratorium is a step in the wrong direction to help residents.
“My Republican colleagues and I have pushed for our Democrat colleagues to deliver much-needed relief to struggling New York tenants and landlords for months,” Ortt said. “The moratorium defies all common-sense if the true goal is to protect renters, small business owners and stabilize the housing market. People will not apply for the money as long as there is no reason, and they can stay in their apartment rent-free.”
Last week, Barclay and Ortt penned a letter to Hochul, Chief Administrative Judge of the Courts Lawrence Marks and Office of Temporary Disability Assistance Commissioner Michael Hein urging them to take immediate steps to allow tenants and landlords to receive critical relief.
The steps included: ensuring housing courts are open and active; facilitate greater coordination between the courts and OTDA; and require OTDA to have on-site staff in regions of the state where evictions are expected to be more prevalent.
State officials have only released a small percentage of the ERAP money so far—roughly $200 million as of Aug. 23. Hochul this week promised to get the money out more quickly.
"We're not going to abandon our neighbors in need, especially since the state of New York failed in its responsibility to get the money that was allocated by Congress out to the people in need earlier this summer," Hochul said.
If lawmakers decide to extend the moratorium, they will have to change how it works.
In an Aug. 12 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court nixed part of the moratorium that allowed tenants to pause eviction proceedings simply by filing a form declaring they'd had a pandemic-related hardship.
Hochul said lawmakers are working on a fix that will stand up to legal scrutiny. She said she's been discussing potential remedies with legislative leaders since before she was sworn in last week to replace Cuomo.
"I want to make sure that we wipe the slate clean for landlords and tenants and let people start with a new start," Hochul said. "Let them start with a clean slate and move beyond this pandemic, get people back to work, get them back to being able to pay for their own rent."
