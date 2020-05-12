Latest snowfall in 95 years
OSWEGO — Oswego County received a surprise May snowfall over the weekend, with 0.3 inches falling in the city of Oswego. According to the National Weather Service,  Saturday’s covering was the latest seasonal snowfall in the city of more than 0.1 inches since 1925. On May 9, 1923, Oswego received 0.5 inches of snow, and the last time 1 inch or more fell on the Port City this late was May 11, 1907. Above, Basil (gold) and Sniper (black) play in the Mexico snow as northern portions of the county received between 1 and several inches. NWS observer Carolyn Yerdon, based in Redfield, Oswego County, recorded 4.2 inches between Friday and Saturday nights, putting the town over 200 inches for the snow season. The city’s snow total was 52.2 inches. Last year: 142 inches.

