OSWEGO — Oswego County received a surprise May snowfall over the weekend, with 0.3 inches falling in the city of Oswego. According to the National Weather Service, Saturday’s covering was the latest seasonal snowfall in the city of more than 0.1 inches since 1925. On May 9, 1923, Oswego received 0.5 inches of snow, and the last time 1 inch or more fell on the Port City this late was May 11, 1907. Above, Basil (gold) and Sniper (black) play in the Mexico snow as northern portions of the county received between 1 and several inches. NWS observer Carolyn Yerdon, based in Redfield, Oswego County, recorded 4.2 inches between Friday and Saturday nights, putting the town over 200 inches for the snow season. The city’s snow total was 52.2 inches. Last year: 142 inches.
Latest snowfall in 95 years
- STAFF REPORTS editor@palltimes.com
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News Now
- Troopers: Don’t fall for online mask scams
- Latest snowfall in 95 years
- Oswego woman ticketed for coronavirus threat
- Cub Scout Pack 885 launches food drive to support Human Concerns Center
- Shineman Foundation awards major grant to ORA
- City reviews plumbing, electric licensing process
- United Way to distribute more than $140k in federal relief funds to local non-profits
Most Popular
Articles
- Bar loses license after undercover bust
- Barclay: As COVID-19 threat subsides, Cuomo should relinquish emergency powers
- City reviews plumbing, electric licensing process
- The year without an end: Retiring educators’ swan songs cut short
- East Seventh Street tunnel set for complete fill-in
- Ritchie, Cuomo admin clash on ‘broken’ unemployment system
- Roger T. Clark
- Trio arrested for alleged gunpoint robbery
- Fulton native Clark set to enter Section III Wrestling Hall of Fame
- Oswego Health welcomes new orthopedic surgeon
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Look twice for motorcycles (3)
- Ego battle could have Oswego County casualties (3)
- Barclay: As COVID-19 threat subsides, Cuomo should relinquish emergency powers (2)
- City reviews plumbing, electric licensing process (2)
- North Bay Campgrounds to open May 15 with precautions (1)
- Travel advisory could have unintended consequences (1)
- After Barclay proposal, Cuomo commits to regional easing of COVID-19 protocols (1)
- Wright’s Landing under construction: Closed through mid-July as marina projects underway (1)
- Tenney: Brindisi silent on Biden (1)
- County students honored by SUNY Canton for exceptional service, character, leadership (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.