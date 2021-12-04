FULTON — Area residents can experience a new alcove augmenting their bowling experience in the city of Fulton as soon as next year through a renovation called “The Yard,” according to Lakeview Lanes officials.
“The Yard” is anticipated to be completed by late May 2022 and bring a state-of-the-art outdoor space fit for a variety of gatherings, according to the Mike Tryniski, owner of Lakeview Lanes.
“In the north, people want to be outside during the summer and don’t want to be inside. We have a recreational type business anyway with bowling, a pool room, mini golf, and ice cream, so the idea was to add an outdoor space to hang out and have different events,” Tryniski said.
The 6,000-square-foot outdoor venue is the latest in a line of improvements the owner said he’s made to the bowling center since taking ownership in 2005. His goal at the time was to transform the business from just an average bowling center into a hub for community activities. According to the owner, the yard will feature outdoor fire pits, a corn hole league and an outside dining area.
“We are not just your local bowling center anymore,” Tryniski said. “We do a lot of things for people from all over. We are already a destination, and this will add another revenue stream to let us keep moving in that direction.”
He said the idea to create this new outdoor space came from visiting locations throughout the country. After experiencing destinations in the states of Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Colorado through the years, he knew he wanted to bring that type of fun home with him.
“A lot of different places drew my eyes and I took items from all of those that I liked to make the vision we have for our space,” the owner said. “Outside spaces in the Northeast are becoming very popular and this is just something in the area for people to have events.”
Getting to this point has not come without its share of challenges, however. Tryniski said construction was initially anticipated to start in June of this year but due to construction and drafting delays, only the concept images have been completed to date.
“The goal was to have the project done,” he said. “It took a lot longer with everything going on. We couldn’t proceed without the drawings. I have the right team, but I just needed to be patient and build from there.”
Fulton-based Spectrum Contracting was selected as the general contractor, while Rochester-based LaBella Associates designed the project, Tryniski said. According to Daniel Fey, Spectrum Contracting owner, the project, once completed, will provide the community with an alcove for residents seeking a unique retreat.
Fey attributed the project’s delay to COVID-related construction delays and project officials’ desire to make sure everything was in order before moving forward.
“There are a lot of moving parts to make sure everything is all right,” Fey said. “We are super thorough so we don’t just throw something out there. We could have done a schematic design in a month, but that doesn’t mean it would have been realistic.”
Despite the slight delay, Fey said the project would be “worth the wait.”
“We are excited and Mike’s idea in general is pretty cool,” Fey said. “We are thrilled and privileged to be selected for the project.”
According to Fey and Tryniski, the project is anticipated to break ground by the end of the year or “as soon as the weather breaks.”
“It’s been nice of the Fulton community and keep the center going. It was not going in the right direction when we took it over but we have really turned it around and made it a place that not only Fulton residents but other people in the county can come and enjoy,” Tryniski said.
For more information visit www.lakeviewbowling.com.
