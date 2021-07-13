HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Central School District Board of Education re-elected its president and vice president at its recent reorganization meeting.
Michael LaFurney has served as the board’s president since 2013 and said he was pleased and excited to remain in the role helping to lead the district.
“I always appreciate the support of my fellow board members,” he said following the meeting. “It’s always great to lead a district that I think as much about as the Hannibal School District.”
This year marks the third year veteran board member Jack Pope will serve as the board’s vice president. Pope has been a board member since 2013 and said one of his favorite parts of the position is working alongside fellow board members who “work really well together” and make decisions based on what is best for the students.
“We hope the community continues to support our school. We work really hard to provide the best school we can,” he said.
Pope and LaFurney both said they would use their positions to help keep the district aligned with its course of success providing HCSD students with the best educational opportunities.
“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Pope said when asked about any changes or new directions the board might take.
Hannibal voters earlier this year re-elected board member Christopher Long and LaFurney to serve on the board’s two contested seats until 2024, receiving more votes than the other candidate, Tammy Miner.
HCSD Superintendent Christopher Staats described LaFurney as a “tremendous role model” and a humble individual who helps not only students, but also district officials learn and grow.
“He is always behind the scenes and never stepping up to take credit. He is a great humanitarian and is someone who sits and listens and helps you discover the answers and doesn’t push his ideals on someone,” Staats said. “In a leadership role, that is something you need.”
Also at the reorganization meeting, the board reappointed D’Arcangelo & Co., LLP as external auditors, King & King as the district’s architects, LeChase Construction as the school construction managers, and The Palladium-Times and The Valley News as the district’s official newspapers.
For a complete list of the appointments, officials referred community members to the district website: www.hannibalcsd.org.
Staats said he was “beyond pleased” with this year’s panel and expressed confidence this board would remain committed to the community and its students’ educational experience.
“We have a very supportive and pro-student approach with our board of education. They understand that they have to set reasonable goals that challenge me and our staff to create great opportunities for our students,” Staats said. “We have not had one board member in my tenure not be pro-student.”
For more information or to see how to contact board of education members, visit www.hannibalcsd.org.
