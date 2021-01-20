OSWEGO — Kingsford Park Elementary School officials are announcing happy news after the annual Holiday Giving Project took place this year despite recent COVID-19 and virtual education changes.
One thing that didn’t change was the ability to help those in need this holiday season, said project coordinator and Kingsford Park School (KPS) Kindergarten teacher Carolyn Slobodian.
“With the help of many generous donations within the community, faculty, staff and retirees, the holiday giving project brought light to many families this season,” she said.
The Holiday Giving Project committee was gearing up when the Oswego City School District went to a full virtual model on Nov. 17. Unlike other years, the fifth grade class was unable to make their annual trip for holiday shopping, and also unable to hold its beloved spell-a-thon. Many community members supported the project, officials said, paving a way to be able to shop and provide for families. Some of the supporting sponsors included: the Exelon Group (Women Empowering Communities), the Children’s Board, the Fitzpatrick Group, SUNY Oswego VEGA organization, Oswego Elks Lodge/Ladies Auxiliary, Mrs. Linda Geiger, Chobani Corporation, Paul’s Big M, Compass Credit Union, Fruit Valley Orchards, St. Vincent de Paul @ Christ the Good Shepherd, the ladies of the Hibernians, Novelis and many retirees. The Kingsford Park Schools Home and School Association and Oswego Classroom Teacher Association also provided assistance to the holiday giving drive.
This year the committee was able to help 47 families and 75 children at Kingsford Park School, according to Giving Project organizers.
“The Holiday Giving Project committee would like to give a huge thank you to everyone who helped to make this happen,” said Slobodian “An extra thank you to our very own custodial staff and school nurse at Kingsford Park School, who were able to keep the project going while most faculty and staff were sent home to teach virtually. It simply could not have happened without all the love and support of the community and friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.