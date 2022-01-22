Port City native Sieldecki returning later this year to help give the
community an outlet for his passion: skateboarding
OSWEGO — One of the newest developments in the city of Oswego is calling on an internationally experienced skate park builder and designer to bring the upcoming state-of-the-art skate park to life this year — and the person building it gets to do it in his hometown.
Brad Sieldlecki, owner and operator of the Arizona-based Pillar Design Studios, has come a long way from shredding the streets of Oswego to designing parks enjoyed by residents worldwide — going to places such as Sweden and even Barbados. However, the journey to this point didn’t come without its fair share of wipeouts.
Sieldlecki reflected on his life, and how he skated his way to designing and building skate parks — a dream he never thought would be achievable.
“Skateboarding is a lifestyle,” he said. “It is an attitude and I have always been drawn to it. It is not the popular thing to do. You do it because you
love it.”
Sieldlecki, as a teenager, got into the niche activity during the 1980s and early 1990s in high school. Despite his interest, skating was not looked upon in the same light as it is today. With no official city skate parks in the community, his small group of roughly 15 skater friends were left to their own devices.
He found an early passion for building skate apparatuses, constructing and designing backyard ramps and rails. As he grew older and the street scene grew, previous city leaders frowned upon using the streets to skating and his group often got in trouble.
This didn’t sit too well with him, he said.
“We would get chased by the police because skateboarding was illegal on the city streets. When the cops would gave us tickets, here we were 13 or 14 years old standing in front of city council saying, ‘If you take our boards away for skating on the street, then you need to give us a place for us to skate,’” Sieldlecki said. “Here I am, 45 years old now, and it’s finally happening.”
Upon graduation from Oswego High School in 1995, Sieldlecki said his passion stuck with him as he set out for Alfred State College and subsequently Arizona State University. He attained a bachelor’s degree in landscaping-architecture from ASU in 2001 with the plan to design golf courses — a nod to his other passion, he said.
However, soon after he found himself conflicted because he felt as though didn’t “fit in” with the “country club style.” Unbeknownst to him however, a golden opportunity was coming.
“I got out of the golf game and I didn’t know what to do,” Sieldlecki said. “I just happened to run into a guy while I was out a bar that said he was starting a landscape-architecture firm building skate parks.”
With this new focus honed in, he pressed on. His focus on designing skate parks for the last two years in university did however come at the odds of several professors and peers who condemned the path, he said.
His colleague he met at the bar gave him his first post-university job immediately upon graduation, he said. Working at the former Arizona-based Site Design Group designing skate parks was an intuitive experience he said and paved the way for him to where he is now.
Sieldlecki stayed there until 2006 when the owner moved his company to California and shut down his Arizona branch, effectively leaving him out of a job.
He was then met again at a crossroads. This time torn between continuing what he knows and loves — skate park designing and building — and another seemingly secure path as a firefighter. Left unsure, one of his old clients helped make his decision though. Sieldlecki said he provided an incentive for him and his team to open his current firm, Pillar Design Studios — the client had a skate park he needed built for him.
According to Sieldlecki, his first client wanted him to create and design the Marsh Creek Skate Park in Raleigh, North Carolina.
He said business steadily grew as other area cities tried to compete with Raleigh. That competition fed his growing business and soon he was building them all over the mid-Atlantic region and further.
Sieldlecki has since grown to add an array of states, the country of
Sweden and the country of Barbados to his list of areas where his designs
could be found.
The Swedish parks were built in the 2010s when he was asked to partake in a design competition — which he later won — against 10 different firms from around the world.
The opportunity to work in Barbados came from a private investment and working with a “friend of a friend” who commissioned the park to be built privately.
Locally, several skating destinations are tied to his company. They include the Freedom Skatepark in the town of Mexico, the Oswego YMCA Skatepark, the East Woods Skate Plaza in the city of Syracuse, and several more in the Adirondack Region.
One of Sieldlecki’s upcoming destinations — and one he said he was looking forward to among upcoming projects — was in his hometown of Oswego. The park coincidentally will be located in a place he and his old skating buddies used to frequent and now, returning to the site to provide a comfortable space for others, is something he would thoroughly enjoy.
“It’s a good full circle thing for all the old skaters I grew up with. We are now all in our 40s and a few that are still skating and are looking forward to skating down there,” he said. “I’m excited to come home this summer.”
Oswego’s upcoming 5,000-square-foot skate park, being built along the East Linear Walkway later this year ,will be a “true community project” with focuses on including local leaders, the Department of Public Works and other contractors in the process.
The skate park is slated break ground this summer and finish before 2023.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, during his 2022 State of the City address, highlighted the skate park as one of the top projects this year. He said the new park would be a “well-lit” park enabling local skaters to have a destination for their activities.
“Skateboarding, long boarding and similar activities have made a comeback among Oswego youth in recent years, and being a SUNY community, I’m sure placing a state-of-the-art skate park in our community would be well-received,” Barlow said.
