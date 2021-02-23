Katko urges Biden to boycott 2022 China Olympics

Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Windy with occasional snow showers. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 33F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.