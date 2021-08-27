Katko torches Biden as 'missing in action' on Afghan pullout after attacks

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. John Katko on Thursday laid into President Joe Biden and the strategy of the United States military’s exit from Afghanistan following a deadly attack that killed dozens, including 13 American troops.
Suicide bombers and gunmen struck the Kabul airport as Americans and Afghans still scramble to leave the war-torn country in the wake of the U.S.-led government’s rapid collapse and Taliban takeover of nearly every major population center. Biden and military leaders say there’s concern about further attacks while also claiming to have evacuated more than 100,000 people in the past two weeks.
“We will respond with force and precision at our time, at the place of our choosing,” Biden said in an address from the White House after the airport attacks.
Katko isn’t buying it.
“Our Commander in Chief has been missing in action and has failed to rise to this pivotal moment in our history,” said the Camillus Republican in a statement. “Americans deserve real leadership, not hollow rhetoric.”
Katko serves as ranking member on the powerful Homeland Security Committee in the House of Representatives, and promised “accountability” and “for the families of these servicemembers and the American people.”
“Our U.S. servicemembers put their lives on the line to carry out their mission under impossibly difficult circumstances,” he said. .”We are a nation indebted to them for their service and sacrifice to save thousands of lives.
“Our brave Marines were left exposed,” he added.
The airport attack was reportedly carried out by the Islamic State in Afghanistan, a successor group to the more well-known Islamic State in Syria and the Levant (ISIS). Complicating matters even further is an internal rivalry between the Islamic State in Afghanistan and the Taliban for control of the nation’s ideological gendarmes. In an awkward enemy-of-my-enemy ad hoc partnership, Katko said American troops were “relying on Taliban forces to provide security” at the Kabul airport when it was attacked by Islamic State fighters
“Let’s be clear: we cannot trust the Taliban with American lives,” Katko said.
It was the deadliest day for U.S. forces in Afghanistan since August 2011, when a helicopter was shot down by an insurgent armed with a rocket-propelled grenade, killing 30 American troops and eight Afghans — and Katko says it “didn’t just happen by accident.”
“It didn't blindside us. It was the direct result of horribly misguided decisions from President Biden,” Katko said. “As Americans prepare to reflect on the pain, loss, and devastation of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11 that still shake us to the core, we now grieve a significant, yet avoidable, loss for our nation.”
They were the first U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan since February 2020, the month the Trump administration struck an agreement with the Taliban that called for the militant group to halt attacks on Americans in exchange for a U.S. agreement to remove all American troops and contractors by May 2021. Biden announced in April that he would have all forces out by September, according to the AP.
