vSYRACUSE — U.S. Rep. John Katko on Monday announced details for a telephone town hall set for Wednesday, April 14 regarding COVID-19 vaccines.
Katko, R-Camillus, will be joined by experts from Upstate Medical University’s Infectious Diseases and Immunology Divisions. The Congressman’s office said it would be an opportunity to “share key insight on the COVID-19 vaccines currently available, discuss the local vaccine rollout, vaccine eligibility in New York state, provide information on how to book a vaccine appointment and take questions from listeners.”
“To overcome this pandemic, we have to get central New Yorkers vaccinated,” Katko said. “I’ve been working to accelerate the local rollout, overcome supply challenges, and get central New Yorkers the information and resources they need to access a vaccine. Anyone who is interested in listening in can sign up on my website to receive a call or stream the call live on my Facebook page.”
To sign up, fill out the form on katko.house.gov by 5 p.m. today, Tuesday, April 13, or listen in live on Katko’s Facebook page. Questions will be taken from callers on the line and from comments on Facebook, officials said.
