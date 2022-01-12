WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman John Katko (R-NY 24) announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
He said his symptoms are “mild” and he plans on working from home while voting by proxy.
“I am fully vaccinated and boosted, and am thankfully experiencing only mid symptoms,” Katko wrote on Twitter. “My constituent service team remains available and ready to serve.”
The House of Representatives is set to return to Washington, D.C., this week after the holiday break.
Katko received the first shot of his COVID-19 vaccination series on Dec. 18, 2020, after members of Congress were given priority when the vaccines became available.
