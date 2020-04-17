Katko tapped for Trump task force, wants payroll tax credits

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — With localities across the U.S. facing a financial crunch due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rep. John Katko is leading an effort to provide state and local governments some relief in the form of payroll tax credits.
Rep. Katko, R-Camillus, is seeking to make state and local governments eligible for emergency paid family and sick leave payroll tax credits. Katko said he plans to introduce legislation that would codify the policy. The announcement came the same day President Donald Trump appointed Katko to a group charged with “re-opening” the economy.
Employers are required to offer the family and sick leave to employees under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and offered tax credits to offset the mandate, but public employers are excluded from the payroll tax credits.
States, cities, towns and villages are staring down significant budget shortfalls due to the economic crisis caused by the global coronavirus pandemic, which led to many governments incurring significant responses costs and nearly every municipality in the nation looking at reductions in revenue.
Katko in a press release urged relief from the additional financial burden of emergency paid family and sick leave requirements, noting governments are already strained by reduced revenues and expending significant funds in response to the virus.
“Local governments have been on the forefront of central New York’s effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, providing critical services to those in need, supporting our hospital and healthcare providers, and relaying important information to keep our community safe and healthy,” Katko said. “However, with an economic crisis depressing budgets for many local governments, our county governments and municipalities are suffering – and need relief now.”
The three-term Republican called the effort bipartisan, and said the payroll tax credits would “ensure local and state governments are able to protect employees and continue their work to serve central New York during this crisis.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, R-Central Square, expressed gratitude for the effort of Katko and his colleagues who “have recognized that local governments are already overburdened with state and federal mandates” that are not properly funded. Weatherup said of the $174 million in state and federally mandated expenses in the county budget, only about 37 percent are funded.
“While we recognize that the COVID-19 emergency has brought pain and suffering in many forms to governments, businesses, not-for-profits and individuals, it is the counties across America that are leading the charge with the boots on the ground response,” Weatherup said. “Any additional financial support that the federal government can provide will prevent other cuts to local services that would otherwise result from the local budget crisis that is rapidly emerging.”
State Assemblyman Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, said communities are going to need the services provided by the professionals in the county workforce to get through the pandemic, and noted local governments are “already burdened with unnecessary mandates and limited budget flexibility.”
“The COVID-19 outbreak only amplifies a difficult situation,” Barclay said. “Congressman Katko’s legislation is a sound, common-sense proposal to keep localities funded and essential programs up and running.”
Katko is joined by a bipartisan coalition of 69 congress members who are calling on Senate and House leadership to approve the payroll tax credits. In a letter to House and Senate leadership, Katko and other members of congress said state and local governments are on the front lines in responding to the epidemic and urged for the municipalities to be eligible for the same paid leave tax credits as the private sector.
“This amounts to an unfunded federal mandate for state and local governments and should be amended,” the letter stated in reference to the requirement to offer paid leave. “We respectfully request that you include this fix in subsequent COVID-19 economic stimulus legislation. Without it, these severe costs will undermine the ability of state and local governments to provide the critical public services necessary in the nation’s COVID-19 response.”
According to Katko’s office. the task force, to which he was appointed this week, will advise Trump and the White House on economic issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The task force “will drive bipartisan initiatives to reopen the economy, while considering all relevant guidance from public health experts.”
“There is no question that working families, small businesses, and our economy as a whole have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Katko. “I am honored to be named to the bipartisan, bicameral Task Force on Reopening the Economy to begin this important work across party lines, and to ensure central New York’s voice is heard.”
Many medical experts in the government, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, have cautioned that easing up on social distancing too soon could lead to a new wave of the disease that would require shuttering the economy again, with disastrous results.
