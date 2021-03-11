Katko pans ‘massive, partisan’ stimulus

$1,400 direct payments to start this weekend
WASHINGTON, D.C. — With $1,400 payments on the way to most central New Yorkers, Rep. John Katko criticized the stimulus package that is delivering those checks as the “largest partisan spending measure ever passed.”
President Joe Biden on Thursday signed the so-called American Rescue Plan, which delivers billions of dollars to hard-hit industries and extends federal unemployment benefits, in addition to allocating funds to combat COVID-19 and continue the vaccination effort. Katko, R-Camillus, stood with his fellow Republicans in opposing the president’s widespread economic package.
Not a single Republican voted in favor of the bill in the Senate or the House of Representatives.
“With a price tag of nearly $2 trillion, this bill will become one of the largest partisan spending measures ever passed by congress and leave an unprecedented financial burden for generations to come,” Katko said after the bill’s passage. “Instead of taking a targeted approach that delivers immediate relief where there is an unmet need, a significant portion of this bill will not be spend until after 2022 and will add to the billions in unspent relief funding.”
Along with the $1,400 direct payments to most Americans, the spending package extends $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefits into early September and expands child tax credits over the next year. The stimulus also includes spending for renters, feeding programs and utility bills.
After passing the Senate in a 50-49 party-line vote, the House approved the package 220-211 on Wednesday. Republicans characterized the spending bill as oversized and littered with liberal wish list items.
In a statement Wednesday night, Katko said since the start of the pandemic, congress has worked across party lines and delivered bipartisan pandemic relief, which he said were “the result of good faith negotiations that included input from legislators on both sides of the aisle and the White House.”
“These bipartisan measures have provided necessary resources for central New York families and local businesses, delivered testing and aid to hospitals and health care providers, and supported vaccine distribution,” Katko said, adding despite the previous bipartisan work “Democratic leaders have forgone collaboration” and moved forward with “a massive partisan spending package.”
Katko said there were portions of the spending bill that he supports, including funding to strengthen national vaccination and testing programs, assistance to working families, aid for local governments and extended support for struggling businesses.
“However, on balance, I cannot support this bill,” the congressman said.
Last month in an interview with The Palladium-Times, Katko was already lamenting the $1.9 million package as having involved “no bipartisan effort whatsoever,” and expressed concern about spending such a hefty sum in a partisan manner.
Katko last month also expressed some concern about spending nearly $2 trillion, noting there is certainly a need for some stimulus funding, but such a massive amount is somewhat unsettling.
“There’s a lot of economists all across the spectrum that say we have to be careful with this package because if it’s too much it’s going to heat up the economy and it could spur very serious inflation,” Katko said in mid-February. “The economy already is recovering a lot better than people realize.”
Knowing that future generations will be forced to pick up the tab for present-day spending, Katko said congress had to be “as fiscally responsible” as possible but noted some money needed to be spent. The three-term Republican said congress comes up with the best common-sense strategies when working in a bipartisan manner and argued spending much of the stimulus funds on infrastructure projects would provide “a serious return” on the investment.
In the February interview, Katko said President Biden’s Inauguration Day rhetoric of unity and bipartisanship was “very heartening,” but added that so far had not been put into practice by the administration.
“I hope moving forward that his actions match his Inauguration Day rhetoric,” Katko said, adding that would be very good thing for the country.
