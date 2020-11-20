Katko on Trump claim of rigged election: Don’t ask me

WASHINGTON — As President Donald Trump attempts to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election and threatens to unleash an unprecedented constitutional crisis, U.S. Rep. John Katko won’t say either way which side he’s on.
It’s been three days since Trump fired Christopher Krebs, director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, for disloyalty after Krebs contradicted the president’s continued falsehoods about widespread fraud and election interference. Katko serves as the ranking member on the House of Representatives Cybersecurity and Infrastructure subcommittee and said he was “grateful” for Krebs’ service but repeatedly refused to answer questions about the firing despite his office frequently highlighting Katko’s role on that committee over the past two years.
On Thursday, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani appeared at a press conference again claiming, with no evidence or proof, that Trump won the election. Asked if he agreed with Giuliani and the president’s accusations, Katko through a spokesperson declined to comment. A more general question asking if Katko approved of the president’s conduct since the election did not receive a response.
On Friday, Trump summoned Michigan state legislators to the White House in yet another long-shot, norm-shattering attempt to jam up the incoming presidency of Joe Biden. The intervention by a sitting president’s to pressure individual lawmakers from swing states to not certify their electoral college voters has raised alarms among many who see this as an inappropriate use of the executive office.
Katko isn’t concerned.
“I continue to have faith in our democracy and in the integrity of our elections. There has been no evidence of fraud,” he earlier told the Syracuse Post-Standard, in a quote that was regurgitated by a Katko spokesperson unchanged upon request for comment Friday by the Pall-Times. “We must continue the process of counting votes, and, as we do in every election, rely on our legal system to adjudicate any instance of fraud, should legitimate claims emerge.”
Nowhere in his statement does Katko address the substance of Trump’s efforts: to overturn a lawful election, which Trump lost. Repeated requests for comment on if Katko agrees with Trump’s attempt to disregard the will of 80 million Biden voters also went unanswered. Instead, the third-term Congressman this week issued statements commending Syracuse broadcaster Ron Wood on a long career and a bill passed by the house related to the Lake Ontario shoreline.
The state of Georgia on Friday morning certified its 16 electoral votes for Biden after a recount found no fraud or conspiracy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.