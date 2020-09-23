Katko: OCO wins $470k ‘Justice for Families’ grant

WASHINGTON — A nearly half-million dollar grant will help Oswego County Opportunities improve the response of the civil and criminal justice system to families with a history of domestic violence.
U.S. Rep. John Katko, R-Camillus, announced the funding on Wednesday, which comes as a part of the Justice for Families Program established by the Violence Against Women Re-Authorization Act of 2013. Katko said he fights “tirelessly to make our community safer, and to secure justice for victims and families.”
“As a result of these efforts, I’m proud to announce over $1.5 million in funds will be distributed to Vera House, the city of Syracuse, Oswego County Opportunities and the Cayuga/Seneca Community Action Agency,” Katko said.
“Together, these awards will expand services that promote public safety and support those affected by crime.”
According to Katko’s office, Oswego County Opportunities’ share of the funding will be $470,000 to continue providing supervised visitation, safe exchange services, and improved access within the rural community. The funds can also be used to create a specialized intake center for domestic violence cases in the court to file protection orders and complete intakes for supervised visitation services. Training to court-based and court-related personnel about domestic violence and trauma-informed practices is also included.
“Projects supported by the Justice for Families Program are those that focus on keeping victims and their children safe from further abuse and holding offenders accountable,” said the grant project description.
According to Krista M. Chronister of the University of Oregon, the COVID-19 pandemic and strategies to prevent its spread, such as self-quarantine and travel restrictions, have isolated families and intensified conditions that place people at greater risk for domestic violence. Reports of domestic violence are increasing around the world, Chronister claims.
“Domestic violence is harm inflicted by a romantic partner in the form of psychological, physical and sexual abuse, stalking, and economic and spiritual abuse,” she said. “This violence disproportionately affects women and girls around the world. In the United States, one in four women and one in seven men experience domestic violence during their lifetime.”
The OCO grant is for a period of 36 months, officials said.
