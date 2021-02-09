Katko named to three infrastructure subcommittees for new Congress

Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.