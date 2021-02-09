Katko named to three infrastructure subcommittees for new Congress

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. John Katko this week was named to three subcommittees on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure for the 117th Congress, which he said will be “critical to addressing central New York’s infrastructure needs.”
Katko will continue serving on the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit and the Subcommittee on Aviation, where he served since last Congress. He’ll also serve on the Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment.
Katko’s office said a presence on these subcommittees will allow the Camillus Republican to continue his “strong advocacy for the I-81 rebuild,” as well as regional water infrastructure needs.
“Infrastructure is an area where I know we can find bipartisan compromise. In Congress, I’ve proudly served on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee since 2015,” Katko said. “I’m proud to once again be named to the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit as the I-81 rebuild moves forward, and to continue my work to keep our aviation systems safe on the Subcommittee on Aviation.”
The Subcommittee on Highways and Transit has responsibility for the development of national surface transportation policy, including policies related to the construction and improvement of highway and transit facilities, of safety and research programs, and regulation of commercial motor vehicle operations. It includes jurisdiction over many U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) programs and modal administrations.
The Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment has jurisdiction over matters relating to water resources development, conservation and management, water pollution control and water infrastructure, and hazardous waste cleanup. A number of agencies administer programs that address one or more of these issues; including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The Subcommittee on Aviation has jurisdiction over all aspects of civil aviation, including safety, infrastructure, labor, commerce, and international issues. All programs of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), except for research activities, are within the purview of the subcommittee.
