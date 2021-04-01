Katko introduces ‘surge response’ bill, likens border to natural disaster

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. John Katko on Thursday partnered with a Texas Democrat to introduce legislation the pair says will cut down on “political inaction” impacting the southern border.
Katko, R-Camillus, and Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Rio Grande Valley, authored the “Border Surge Response and Resilience Act” to require the Department of Homeland Security and federal partners to “establish a plan to address migrant surges at the border with transparent metrics in place to activate access to supplemental funds.”
“After hearing firsthand from border patrol agents, it’s clear they need interagency backup and accountability across the federal government to appropriately handle border surges,” said Katko, who recently traveled to the border near El Paso, Texas with other congressional Republicans. “Agents and officers on the frontlines are suffering through another crisis, in the midst of a global pandemic, and some still haven’t been vaccinated. We need greater confidence that the federal government can manage these crises going forward. This bill would do just that.”
Both Cuellar and Katko hold influential positions on the powerful House Committee on Homeland Security; Katko is the ranking Republican on the committee, and Cuellar is vice chair of the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee.
“This bipartisan legislation will allow the federal government to employ a whole-of-government approach to create a response framework that anticipates migration surges, allowing them to quickly shift resources and take immediate action to mitigate a humanitarian crisis,” Cuellar said.
The legislation would mandate the establishment of a process and funding source available on immediate notice, according to Katko’s office, so Homeland Security officials don’t have to “reprogram money from security priorities.”
“When a natural disaster strikes, there’s a process in place to respond and tap into funds to provide relief and ensure the situation is addressed,” said a statement from Katko. “This bill requires a similar agile federal response for border surges.”
The fourth-term Congressman also describes border agents being “hamstrung in their ability to carry out their important missions” when “pulled off the line to deal with the humanitarian response to the surge of migrants at the border.”
President Joe Biden’s first months in office have been surrounded by instability and impending critical mass at the southern border of the United States, prompting intense criticism from both sides of the aisle. The Associated Press on Wednesday released its findings from a visit to a holding center for unaccompanied migrants, with grim information and forecasts.
According to the AP, the facility in Donna, Texas, which opened Feb. 9, “is tremendously overcrowded.” Reports indicate the facility was holding more than 4,100 migrants on Tuesday in a space designed for only 250 under federal guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19. More than 3,400 were unaccompanied children and the rest were parents and their children.
“Rooms walled with plastic partitions and designed for 32 children held more than 500 on Tuesday. Children sat on mats with foil blankets, chatting quietly. Doors to the rooms were open but children had no space to roam around or play games,” the Wednesday report reads. “A room for children ages 3 to 9 allowed for more movement in a walled playpen. An 11-year-old boy cared for his 3-year-old sister, while a 17-year-old mother watched after her newborn.”
In 2018, the Associated Press toured the main holding center in McAllen, Texas, with other news organizations and found dozens of men crammed into cells with windows to a processing area.
Katko said while his legislation’s enactment would “add much-needed certainty” to the nation’s ability to respond to border surges, he pushed Biden to “reverse the misguided policy decisions which created this crisis to begin with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.